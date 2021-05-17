M.Y PointBreak 10' paddle board review: a bargain paddle board for casual SUPers

Stand up paddle boarding may have exploded in popularity over the past few years, but kitting yourself out can be costly. While today's best paddle boards for beginners tend to be a hefty investment, M.Y PointBreak has launched a range of paddle board kits at a much lower price point. We tested out the brand's mid-range model for this M.Y PointBreak 10' paddle board review.

You'd be forgiven for not recognising the name. The M.Y PointBreak brand is a child company of KandyToys, a toy business that has been steadily moving into the outdoor leisure space over the past few years, adding things like skateboards, skates and body boards to its lineup. Most recently, it's launched range of four inflatable SUPs, all with price points that massively undercuts many competitors.

Like the rest of the M.Y PointBreak range, the M.Y. PointBreak 10' paddle board kit is aimed at the beginner / intermediate end of the market (for more advanced options, you'll want to check out our best inflatable paddle boards roundup), and suitable for use on use on lakes, rivers and calm seas. For an RRP of £299, the kit includes everything you need to get started with stand up paddle boarding, all packed into one handy backpack style bag for (relatively) easy transportation. But does the range offer good value for money, or is it a false economy? To see how it compares to a much pricier pack, head to our Red Paddle Co Ride MSL vs M.Y PointBreak inflatable paddle board faceoff. Alternatively, read on for our M.Y PointBreak 10' paddle board review.

For a pricier, higher quality option, head to our Red Paddle Co Ride MSL package review

M.Y. PointBreak 10' paddleboard review: design and what's included

The M.Y PointBreak 10' paddle board is a 10' board, and sits in the middle of the PointBreak range in both length and price. At the top end, there's the 10'6" (£RRP £329) for solo adult paddlers up to 130kg (286lbs). And for an RRP of £249, there's also a 7' junior board in either pink or blue, aimed at for solo paddlers aged 14+, up to maximum weight capacity of 60kg (132 lbs).

(Image credit: MY)

For the price, M.Y hasn't skimped on accessories – you get everything you need to get paddle boarding. The pack includes the paddle board, one removable central fin, a 3-part aluminium paddle, single action hand pump, bungee leash, repair kit, and instructions. There's also a large backpack carry case that fits all of that in.

The board has a UV-resistant coating, for added toughness, and a non-slip deck pad made from compressed EVA foam. There's a central handle you can use to carry the board about (in an ideal world, we'd like one at the tip of the board, too), a D-ring to attach your ankle leash to, as well as a bungee cord you can use to strap in your dry bag with any valuables you need to bring with you onto the water with you.

(Image credit: Future)

Two fins are permanently attached, and another central fin slides on and off. We had some pretty major problems with this removable central fin – it's such a tight fit as to be almost impossible to get on and off.

M.Y PointBreak 10' paddleboard review: setup and portability

The massive benefit of an inflatable paddle board over their solid brethren is that you can roll them up and stick them into a carry bag. The M.Y PointBreak bag has backpack straps including a basic waist strap, as well as one carry handle on the side, with a rubberised grip. While it fits everything in you need it too, easily, and is comfortable enough to haul onto your back and carry around, it's not the best designed bag. Our main complaints are the lack of handle at the top (which would help with maneuvering into and out of cars), and the fact the zip only extends around the top and one long edge, which makes getting the paddle board in and out trickier than it needs to be.

(Image credit: Future)

Setting up the paddle board is simple and intuitive. The single-action hand pump works effectively, although it does take a little bit of elbow grease to inflate to full capacity. Then it's a case of slotting on the extra removable fin (if you can), putting together the three-part paddle, hooking on the bungee chord, and hitting the water.

M.Y. PointBreak 10' paddleboard review: specs

Board size (LxWxD): 10 x 30 x 6"

10 x 30 x 6" Board weight: 8kg

8kg Max weight capacity: 130kg

130kg Bag size: Approx. L87 x W30 x D28cm

Approx. L87 x W30 x D28cm Paddle: aluminium

M.Y PointBreak 10' paddleboard review: quality and usability

The M.Y PointBreak 10' paddle board is easy enough to use. The adjustable paddle works well and is ergonomic to handle (in fact, in use it more than holds it's own against much pricier paddles we've tried, especially for beginner/intermediate paddlers), the mat topper provides sufficient grip (even when wet) and is comfortable to stand on, and almost all the component parts work effectively, barring the slot-on fin, which is a nightmare.

(Image credit: Future)

This isn't the most stable board we've tested, and we're not sure if that's to do with the size or the more basic quality. Typically, shorter boards are easier to direct, but won't go as fast as a longer board, and we found that to be true here. It's also on the narrower side, which will also means it's less stable than if you go for a wider board (disappointingly, the 10'6" version is the same width, so sizing up won't solve the issue).

(Image credit: Future)

M.Y says it'll support paddlers up to 130kg (over 20st), but we're not convinced it'd be a good choice if you're towards the upper end of that weight range. While our three testers (all under 13st) had no issues with it, it didn't feel as sturdy as pricier boards we've tried.

Quality-wise, it's no surprise that this board package is of lower quality than its pricier competitors. The board itself feels fairly cheap build, and there are no bells and whistles to speak of. That said, it does do the job, and to standard that'll be perfectly acceptable to the fair-weather paddler.

M.Y PointBreak 10' paddleboard review: price and verdict

The M.Y PointBreak 10' paddleboard kit isn't without its flaws. The build quality is basic, it's not the most stable board out there, and taller or heavier paddlers might struggle to keep their balance. It's also only really for use on calm waters, which might limit use.

However, for an RRP of £299, where alternatives can easily cost three times that, you're really getting a lot for your money here (although for the extra £30, we'd be tempted to go for the longer PointBreak 10'6"). The kit includes everything you need to get started, and, dodgy fin fit aside, everything does its job perfectly well. Those planning on paddle boarding regularly should invest in a pricier board, but for beginner SUPers or anyone who wants their own board for occasional use and can't justify splashing south of £500 on a kit, the M.Y PointBreak 10' paddleboard kit would be a good choice.