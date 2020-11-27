The best Dyson Black Friday deals of the day

Cleaning our houses can be such a pain and, sadly, it's something we have to do a lot, although perhaps not as much as we should. Dyson is trying to make the job slightly easier with its range of cordless vacuums, however, and there are some good discounts to be had now that Black Friday deals have arrived.

Dyson's range is pretty simple: the V7 is the baby of the bunch, offering up to 30 minutes of use; the V8 is along similar lines but with up to 40 minutes; the V10 has a larger bin and up to an hour runtime; and the V11 is the top-end of the bunch, with sensors that adapt to floor types and an hour of runtime. Prices ascend accordingly.

The main benefit of going cordless is ease of moving around the vacuum. Stairs are no longer a faff and small crevices that seem to suck in all food and dust can be accessed quickly. It's the ideal life hack for those who want a clean house with half the hassle that comes with it.

Dyson themselves offer finance on many of their vacuums but Black Friday deals have slashed the upfront prices by a significant margin. We've compiled the best prices, updated as new ones come in.

