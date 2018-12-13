LG VR headset uses 6 cameras and haptics so you can touch what you see

LG is working on a new VR headset that appears to use cameras and haptic feedback to let the wearer actually touch what is being seen. The real and virtual worlds are about to merge closer than ever.

LG appears to be working on this new wearable after documents were uncovered by the ever reliable LetsGoDigital which found the details in a newly published patent. This follows an LG and Google announcement earlier in the year for a prototype high resolution VR headset, so this seems like a realistic next move.

The previously announced headset specs included an 18MP 1443 resolution OLED on glass display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

The newly revealed documents talk about a six camera setup on the headset which is able to record the real world in a depth sensing way.

That should mean an ability to detect user hand locations in relation to virtual objects. That, combined with haptics, should offer the ability to give touch sensitive feedback.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

The downside to this? It appears to be a single unit meaning that haptic feedback is in the headset. So while you will know when you're virtually touching an object, it won't feel like the real thing since it won't be your fingers responding to the feeling.

Of course there are already haptic gloves, which give direct feedback to the hands. Perhaps this will be combined with the headset for a more immersive and lifelike experience.

With CES due to start in January 2019 we're hoping we may see a real world version of this headset revealed very soon indeed.