How we test at T3

At T3, our mission is to help you make the right buying decision and, to do that, you need all of the information. We curate our buying guides with the products that best fit that category, we provide versus articles to help you decide between popular models and write in-depth reviews to give you the full lowdown on the points that matter.

T3's editors and writers are experts in their fields and have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover. This means that when it comes to reviewing products, they have usually already reviewed the previous version and all its competition.

All of our tests are done in a real-world environment – not in a lab. This means we are using the product in the same way as you are and can give you the feedback that matters to you, not just a series of numbers.

iPhones being prepared for testing (Image credit: Future)

In each review, we look at how the product sits among its competition, how it compares to previous models, as well as how much it justifies its price tag. In addition to providing an honest verdict to help you choose if it's right for you, we also provide alternative models in our also consider section, should you want to spend more or less, or just get an alternative product with a different set of features.

Importantly, our reviews are independent and free from commercial considerations. Our writers are not influenced by advertisers and partners and we never take money for reviews or star ratings, so you can be assured that the opinions in the reviews are genuine.

Any sponsored piece on T3 is clearly marked as Supported Editorial or Advertisement Feature, and you can read more about those on our content funding page.

The products that we review are usually sent to us by the manufacturer on loan and we always return products on request or at the end of our agreed loan period. We may also be invited on trips or attend shows. This often allows us to review products ahead of their release date or at least at the time of release, to bring you that review sooner – but it in no way influences our opinion.

Building a BBQ (Image credit: Future)

We rate our reviews on a scale of one to five stars. One star is considered a poor product, two stars is below average, three stars is a good product, four stars is an excellent product. We reserve five-star ratings for truly exceptional performance.

T3 also recognises the very best products reviewed each year in the T3 Awards. These award winners come from a shortlist that is open to the public for nomination and the winners are then voted on by the T3 team. The awards are announced in June each year and cover products reviewed in the last 12 months.

In addition to this overview, you can find further information on how specific products are reviewed within the buying guides and in the reviews themselves.

If you have any questions about our review process, please email team@t3.com.