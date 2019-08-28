We sampled the new vanilla flavoured ready-to-drink Soylent meal replacement drink and it actually tastes GREAT

Soylent is a fairly new player in the UK meal replacement market, only landed in September 2018. It is a big name in the US, though, and especially in the Silicon Valley in California where it originates from.

To further strengthen their UK presence, they added another, very popular flavour to their most convenient product range, the ready-to-drink Soylent Nutrition Shake: it now comes in vanilla as well as the already existing original, cacao and cafe mocha flavours.

Soylent is quite obviously competing with a big player already established on the UK market: Huel.

Saying that, Soylent can't be more different from Huel as well as being oddly similar. Huel has a more gritty, earthy flavour to it thanks to the range of ingredients that gets grinded into it.

Soylent, on the other hand – and as the name suggest – is soy based and gets most of its protein from soy. It tastes smoother and definitely more like a milk shake than Huel does. The former has half the amount of fibres in it, too (3 grams in the Soylent Nutrition Shake to Huel ready-to-drinks' 5.7 grams).

Why should you try the Soylent Nutrition Shake?

The Soylent Nutrition Shake contains more protein than Huel's similar product per millilitre and has the same amount of calories in it. It also contains 26 added vitamins and minerals, including vitamin A/D/E/K/B1/B2, magnesium, folic acid and many, many more.

Having all this goodness packed into a drink that doesn't need mixing or stirring is probably the easiest way to consume all the minerals your body actually needs on a daily basis. No need to cook or fiddle around in the kitchen for hours the night before.

Because the company use plant protein, making Soylent requires less water and produces less CO2 than livestock. Soylent's products reduce food waste with a year-long shelf life from manufacture.

Not mention, it just tastes great. Chill it in the fridge overnight or just have it room-temperature, you will enjoy the taste either way. If you aren't opposed to the flavour of meal replacement drinks, you will definitely enjoy the Soylent Nutrition Shake subtle sweet taste. You can always mix it with some berries for added flavour.

