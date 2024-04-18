Hench like the Hulk: Myprotein and Marvel join forces to release superhero-inspired protein

Avenger fans, assemble! Myprotein has joined forces with Marvel to launch a new line of protein flavours inspired by your favourite superheroes so you can take your training to a new realm.

The new flavours are variations of Myprotein’s best-selling clear whey protein. Four characters—Hulk, Black Panther, Spider-Man, and Captain Marvel—are available, each offering a blend of fresh, fruity flavours.

The Hulk flavour is a mixture of green plum and kiwi; Black Panther is blue raspberry; Spider-Man offers a blend of raspberry and strawberry, while Captain Marvel is a mixture of orange, mango and tropical flavours – sounds pretty tasty!

Full-size tubs retail at £34.99, and each serving provides a decent 20 grams of protein. As you can see from the pictures above, the packaging is pretty cool (take a flick through if you haven't already), with a blend of matte black, gold and the superhero's iconic symbol. It’s definitely not one that you’ll want to hide away at the back of your cupboard.

However, it’s not just protein that you can get; there are also bespoke protein shakers (RRP £12.99) and character boxes (RRP £44.99). These include a full-size tub of your chosen superhero protein, a shaker and scoop, as well as three sample sizes of the additional protein flavours, so you’ll get to taste all of them.

This is the first line of products to launch in a multi-year collaboration with Marvel, so who knows what’s in store later down the line? Hopefully, there will be more superheroes, flavours, and maybe even some merch. One thing we do know, though, is that training has just got a little more heroic.

The Myprotein Marvel character boxes are now available to shop at Myprotein. The full-size tubs of protein will be available from 22nd April.