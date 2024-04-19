Forget smart rings – this is the product I want Apple to launch soon

All eyes will be on Apple this year to see what the Cupertino-based company has in store for smartphone, laptop, and wearable fans.

We have to wait a few more months for any news on new products, and although I’d love to see the Apple Smart Ring materialise in 2024, there is another product I would like to see come to life even more: Apple Workout Buds.

I’m a huge fan of the Apple AirPods Pro 2; I use them all the time. They are one of the only buds that fit and sound well. Not to mention, their noise-cancelling prowess is out of this world!

I know some people use them for workouts, and aren’t you people lucky that your ears can hold buds the size of the AirPods Pro 2 without wing tips or ear hooks? I envy you all.

Maybe it’s just my ears, but I need the support of these accessories to keep headphones in my ears while I run. There is nothing worse than having to readjust earbuds after two strides.

Luckily, Apple has in-house expertise known for their premium workout buds, Beats. The company’s sweatproof buds, the Beats Fit Pro and the Beats Powerbeats Pro are beloved by athletes all around the world for their comfortable fit and excellent sound quality.

Apple tries to keep Beats as a separate brand, which I appreciate (looking at you, Google, and the way Fitbit is treated). However, this doesn’t mean they can’t utilise the know-how of Beats to modify the AirPods to better suit runners, cyclists and gym-goers.

To be honest, the AirPods are pretty good for workouts as is. The latest USB-C AirPods Pro 2 and the charging case are IP54-rated. It could be better, though, as some of the best running buds, including the Jabra Elite 8 Active, are IP68-rated.

The new Sennheiser Momentum Sport also has an IP55 rating, which means it’s better at keeping water/sweat out than the AirPods Pro 2. (Not sure what IP rating is? Check out our ‘What are the best waterproof headphones for running’ explainer.)

To help Apple get things moving, I even came up with a name for the new buds: Apple AirPods Sport. Or Apple AirPods Fit. They are nice and simple and get the message across. There's no need to overcomplicate things, although Apple is pretty good at naming products.

Will we see the AirPods Sport launch this year? The AirPods 4 tipped for ANC and new design this year, and the AirPods Max over-ear headphones are also due to get the USB-C treatment, as well as some new colourways (hopefully, anyway).

We’ll have to wait until September to see the state of Apple’s headphone lineup. Let’s hope it’s a good 'un.