Writing this Jabra Elite 8 Active review filled me with both joy and dread. On the one hand, I was blown away by the predecessor of the buds, the Jabra Elite 7 Active, which currently sits at the top of T3's best running headphones guide. I was concerned about them for the exact same reason: I didn't want Jabra to apply changes to headphones that work perfectly fine as is. Said changes are pretty significant, all of which I'll explain below.

I've been using the Jabra Elite 8 Active for a week, but I need at least another week before I can add a star rating to this review. My initial impressions are good – excellent, even – but I would like to spend more workouts with the buds to ensure the fit and sound quality are on point, no matter the activity. One thing is for sure: the Jabra Elite 8 Active are extremely rugged. How much? Let's find out.

Jabra Elite 8 Active review: price and availability

The Jabra Elite 8 Active true wireless earbuds were launched on 31 August 2023 and are available to buy now at Jabra in Caramel, Navy, Black and Dark Grey colourways for a recommended retail price of £199.99 at Jabra. The suggested retail price of the Jabra Elite 7 Active was $179/ £169 / AU$ 279, so the price has gone up, which is sad but understandable.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Jabra Elite 8 Active review: specifications

Driver size: 6mm

6mm Sound: Dolby Audio, multiple EQ modes in the Jabra Sound+ app

Dolby Audio, multiple EQ modes in the Jabra Sound+ app Codecs: AAC and SBC

AAC and SBC Microphone: 6-mic call technology with wind noise-protecting mesh

6-mic call technology with wind noise-protecting mesh Ingress protection: buds – IP68-rated dustproof, watertight, sweatproof and 1m drop-resistant; case – IP54-rated dust and splashproof

buds – IP68-rated dustproof, watertight, sweatproof and 1m drop-resistant; case – IP54-rated dust and splashproof Active noise cancellation: Adaptive Hybrid ANC auto-filters background noise

Adaptive Hybrid ANC auto-filters background noise Hearthrough: Wind Neutralising HearThrough for indoor and outdoor activities

Wind Neutralising HearThrough for indoor and outdoor activities Battery life: Up to 8 hours battery life, plus an additional 24 hours in the charging case (up to 32 hours in total, ANC on)

Up to 8 hours battery life, plus an additional 24 hours in the charging case (up to 32 hours in total, ANC on) Weight: 5g (per bud)

5g (per bud) Connection: Bluetooth 5.3, Bluetooth Multipoint connection, Ready to support Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) & LC3, LC3plus codec with future firmware update

Bluetooth 5.3, Bluetooth Multipoint connection, Ready to support Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) & LC3, LC3plus codec with future firmware update Other features: Jabra ShakeGripTM technology for a secure fit in a wing-free design

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Jabra Elite 8 Active review: design and build quality

The Jabra Elite 7 Active was already IP57-rated, which is very close to being the highest ingress protection rating against solids and liquids for any non-industrial product. So you could very rightly assume the new Elite 8 Active won't improve on this. You're mistaken. I was, too, before Jabra's representatives introduced me to Highly Accelerated Corrosion Testing (HACT).

HACT requires the earbuds to pass 11 full cycles of testing, including enduring 2 hours in 40°C temperatures with 93% humidity, going through a 15-minute splash test in salt water, and surviving a 15-minute 40°C heat drying test to prove their anti-corrosion credentials successfully. And yes, the Jabra Elite 8 Active passed this test.

You might think this is completely unnecessary, but as Jabra explained, we don't just sweat pure water. Exposure to this salty, corrosive sweat can eventually compromise the quality of your workout earbuds. By putting the Elite 8 Active through the HACT, Jabra essentially says, "Hey, guys, look, the buds will be able to cope with your sweaty ears, no matter what."

Plus, the Jabra Elite 6 Active has an IP68 rating, meaning you can wash the buds under running water after the workout to ensure they stay in tip-top conditions for yours to come. The case is also IP54 dust and splash-proof, so you don't have to be too gentle with it, either.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

These super tough earbuds also completed all the required tests for the US Military Standard for Ruggedised Electronics (810H). This is the same test most rugged outdoor watches claim they passed, and it involves everything from humidity and high temperature to rain and altitude checks. Even the charging case is IP54 rated to be dust and splashproof!

The Jabra Elite 8 Active has a similar design to its predecessor and uses the same ShakeGrip technology to ensure the buds stay in your ears during workouts without using wingtips or ear hooks. However, a larger surface area is now covered in ShakeGrip to maximise in-ear grip.

The stem connecting the main body of the buds with the part that slides into your ear canal has been shortened, which makes for a more comfortable listening experience. You can choose from four different ear gel sizes, although the Jabra Elite 8 Active won't help you find the correct fit as the Elite 7 Active did. (I've been told this feature will be added later via a firmware update).

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Jabra Elite 8 Active review: sound quality

The Jabra Elite 8 Active delivers significant improvements in the sound department. The size of the driver remained the same (6 mm), but active noise cancellation (ANC) is said to be stronger. The buds use an Adaptive Hybrid ANC system that automatically adjusts depending on your environment. Jabra claims that the buds scan the ears to measure sound levels almost continuously to ensure ANC is always spot on.

This scanning feature somewhat replaces MyFit in the Sound+ app. This was used to help people find the best ear gel size to optimise passive noise cancellation. Instead, Elite 8 Active optimises ANC without the users' input, which is admirable, although I think some of us would still appreciate it if the Sound+ app helped find the right ear gel size. Jabra said MyFit will most likely be added to the feature roster later.

As well as Adaptive Hybrid ANC, the Elite 8 Active buds also have what Jabra calls Wind Neutralising HearThrough technology on board, muffling any wind interference without blocking out traffic noise. Better still, you can switch between ANC and HearThrough by pressing the face plate of the left earbud.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds use a 6-microphone setup for calls (and for other features, such as ANC, etc.). The mics are said to have a wind noise-protecting mesh cover and beam-forming capability, so people can hear you better even when the air moves around your face quickly.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

And if this wasn't enough, Jabra worked with Dolby to update the sound of the Elite 8 Active, which is Dolby Audio-enabled. They also added Spatial Sound for media (no head tracking, though). This helps you feel more immersed, making it feel like the sound is coming from around your head, not just left and right (a.k.a. stereo sound).

You'll find six music presets in the Jabra Sound+ app to personalise the sound of the buds, and you can also create your own presets. I generally go with 'Energize', which slightly lifts the lows and highs. I often find Jabra headphones lack power in those regions anyway, but since there is an easy fix, I don't mind.

The buds sound excellent overall, which is a relief, as I really enjoyed the sound of their predecessor, and I was curious if the changes would land well. Truth be told, expecting Dolby Audio to sound terrible was a bit of a stretch on my part. Plus, Jabra is well-versed in creating audio products for people with terrible hearing due to their history in designing hearing aids. So you'd assume their buds have a balanced sound – surprise, surprise, they do!

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Jabra Elite 8 Active review: workout performance

I took the Jabra Elite 8 Active on a few runs to test the capabilities of the ShakeGrip and the ANC/HearThrough. The buds stayed firmly in place during exercise from the get-go for the entire duration of the run – top marks there. They weren't just secure, but the Jabra Elite 8 Active buds also felt comfortable in my ears.

As for the ANC... well. Good passive noise cancellation is a prerequisite for good ANC. If the fit isn't right, no matter how much wind neutralisation the algorithm can do if the wind blows into your ear around the ill-fitting ear gel. I live by the coast and am lucky (?) enough to have a lot of wind blowing by my head as I run, and I must say, in full headwind, I struggled to hear the buds.

(Truth be told, I usually don't crank up the volume higher than 75-78 dB to protect my hearing. I'm sure at full blast, I could have heard the Jabra Elite 8 Active just fine.)

Interestingly, I found the HearThrough almost better for cancelling out some of the environmental sounds than Adaptive ANC. It allowed me to hear my surroundings and also lowered the wind's sound level. I also enjoyed that I could switch between ANC/HearThrough quite easily by pressing the left face plate.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Jabra Elite 8 Active review: early verdict

The Jabra Elite 8 Active is more expensive than its predecessor but also much better overall. These TWS earbuds are more rugged, fit better and have better sound, thanks to Dolby Audio. I wish Jabra had included the MyFit feature at the launch, allowing you to find the perfect-sized ear gel to maximise passive noise cancellation. That's only a small grief, though, considering how well-rounded these buds are and how capable they are for workouts.

I'll give it another few weeks and update this review once I try the Jabra Elite 8 Active for other types of exercises. I would also like to use the buds for activities other than workouts to see how they fare in – let's say – an office environment. So far, I'm happy with the experience, but the Elite 8 Active will have to earn those five stars if they want it. And it feels like they do.

Jabra Elite 8 Active review: also consider

If you need premium Jabra TWS earbuds for everyday use, you should definitely check out the new Jabra Elite 10. These semi-open-ear compact headphones have a larger driver (10 mm), ANC, Dolby Atmos sound with head tracking, and more. I only managed to listen to them a couple of times so far, but they are an impressive set of earbuds for indoor use.

Alternatively, have a look at our best noise-cancelling earbuds guide for more options. Not all of them are workout-ready, but some of the listed buds are compact enough for all-day use. If comfort is what you're after, I'd highly recommend Beats' Studio Buds Plus; these tiny headphones have amazing sound and weigh next to nothing. Read my full Beats Studio Buds Plus review.