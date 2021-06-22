This sex toy has over 2k 5 star reviews, and there's 42% off for Amazon Prime Day

There are a few cracking sex toy offers amongst today's best Amazon Prime Day deals, but this is our absolute pick of the bunch. The LELO SONA is one of those air pressure-based clitoral stimulators that are all the range at the moment, but it's a cut above the cheap plasticky versions. LELO is known for making technologically innovative, expensive (usually) toys with cool, abstract designs that, if you did accidentally leave one out, you might perhaps be able to explain away rather than simply dying of embarrassment. The SONA is one of the brand's global bestsellers.

This one usually costs you £59, but today it's £34.49 if you're a Prime member (or are taking advantage of the free trial).

LELO SONA Clitoral stimulator| was £59, now £34.49 at Amazon (save £25)

There's plenty to recommend this particular toy. It's made from high-quality silicone, it's completely waterproof (so if you can't get any privacy in the bedroom, you can take it in the shower or bath) and it's rechargeable with USB. And there are eight different sonic vibration patterns to explore.

