Therabody's new percussive massager can cleanse, relax, and tighten your face

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Therabody may be known for making some of the best massage guns on the market, but the wellness brand is now branching out into beauty with the TheraFace Pro, which is more at home in T3's best facial cleanser guide than our massage gun guide.

The TheraFace Pro uses Therabody’s the same technology behind Theragun percussive therapy for the face to reduce tension, relax facial muscles, and care for it at the deepest level, even addressing discomfort related to migraines, headaches, and jaw pain.

The all-in-one facial health device is FDA-cleared and offers more multi-functional, science-backed facial therapies than any other product on the market – from skin-toning microcurrent therapy to rejuvenating light therapy, tension-relieving Cryothermal Technology, to combining the brand's groundbreaking percussive therapy with one of the most effective ways to cleanse the face.

It sounds like a really interesting device, and I can't wait to try it out.

(Image credit: Therabody)

Because every face is unique, Therabody has engineered a customisable experience with easily interchangeable magnetic ring attachments that allow the user to seamlessly switch between, and even combine, treatments.

The product actually came about because Therabody customers were sharing anecdotes about using Theragun on their faces – which is, obviously, not recommended. The engineering and product development team then embarked on a mission to create a solution specifically for the face.

The TheraFace Pro offers six different facial therapies:

Percussive facial therapy: Reduces tension and relaxes facial muscles, including three attachments. Theragun’s proprietary percussive therapy is defined as having a unique combination of frequency, amplitude and torque which offer 16mm of muscle depth, TheraFace PRO’s amplitude is at 3mm muscle depth which makes it perfect for facial muscle relaxation.

Reduces tension and relaxes facial muscles, including three attachments. Theragun’s proprietary percussive therapy is defined as having a unique combination of frequency, amplitude and torque which offer 16mm of muscle depth, TheraFace PRO’s amplitude is at 3mm muscle depth which makes it perfect for facial muscle relaxation. Microcurrent therapy: Firms and tightens the skin, improves muscle tone and contour in the face/neck

Firms and tightens the skin, improves muscle tone and contour in the face/neck Light therapy: Leverages various wavelengths of light to stimulate and rejuvenate the skin, with three treatment options in one attachment

Leverages various wavelengths of light to stimulate and rejuvenate the skin, with three treatment options in one attachment Deep cleansing: Powerfully yet gently cleanses and removes facial buildup of dirt, oil, and debris. This is the first device to combine a deep cleansing apparatus with percussive therapy, for an advanced facial health experience

Powerfully yet gently cleanses and removes facial buildup of dirt, oil, and debris. This is the first device to combine a deep cleansing apparatus with percussive therapy, for an advanced facial health experience Hot and Cold Rings (sold separately): Helps skin absorb creams, reduce facial puffiness, and improve radiance

TheraFace Pro retails for £375 and the hot and cold rings, sold separately, retail at £79.

It is currently available for purchase on Therabody’s website (opens in new tab); at John Lewis, Harrods, Boots, Selfridges in the UK; Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Target, and more in the U.S.