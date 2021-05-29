The 5 best refrigerator deals in the Memorial Day Sales

The Memorial Day sales are a great time to make those big purchases you’ve been putting off, as it’s a chance to make some big savings. Picking the best refrigerator is key, as it is one of the most important appliances in your home – keeping our food fresh and our drinks cold. And here in the US, we like them nice and big, with a wider profile or a double door where possible.

There are other choices to be made as well. Add-ons such as ice makers and water dispensers can be really handy, while the very top models feature display screens to show what’s inside your fridge and even help you to restock it.

While the sales so far on home appliances aren’t crazy, there are still some great deals to be had. We’ve picked out the best five deals currently out there for you below, but there are plenty more that comes close. Get them quick though, as most sales end on June 2.

Top 5 refrigerators in the Memorial Day Sale

Samsung 28-cu ft French Door Refrigerator with Dual Ice Maker

Now: $2099 | Was: $2749 | Savings: $650 24% off

This four-door refrigerator has an extra-large capacity and features a FlexZone drawer with four different temperature settings. The stainless steel finishes are all fingerprint resistant and it connects to an app to monitor the temperature. View Deal

GE 27.8-cu ft French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker

Now: $1998 | Was: $3029 | Savings: $1031 34% off

This French door refrigerator features LED lighting and both an ice and water dispenser on the front. The bottom freezer draw features a handy storage system and the main drawers are adjustable to suit your needs. View Deal

LG InstaView Smart Wi-Fi Enabled 21.9-cu ft French Door Refrigerator

Now: $2299 | Was: $3149 | Savings: $850 27% off

A feature-packed three-door refrigerator, this LG features the InstaView door-in-door panel to see inside without opening the door. Meanwhile, the ThinkQ technology connects to an app to allow you to control the settings from anywhere. View Deal

Summit Appliance Thin Line 22" Counter Depth Top Freezer 8.8 cu. ft. Refrigerator

Now: $509.99 | Was: $820 | Savings: $310 38% off

This single width refrigerator from Summit's thin-line collection is ideal for smaller kitchens. It features an 8.8 cubic-feet capacity with top freezer section and reversible stainless steel doors. View Deal

