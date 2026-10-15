Le Creuset is launching an AI experience to find your perfect cookware colour match

QUICK SUMMARY Le Creuset is introducing a new personalised colour-matching experience, using AI and depth-sensing cameras to match visitors with one of 16 iconic Le Creuset colourways. It's free to try in Harrods' Linley Kitchen from 20th October to 13th November, with visitors also receiving digital artwork inspired by their colour match.

Le Creuset is introducing a personalised colour-matching experience that recommends the shade consumers are naturally drawn to. Part of its ‘Made to Be Yours’ campaign, the experience puts an in-person twist on Le Creuset's online colour quiz, instead using AI and cameras to find your perfect match.

“We spent a long time fine-tuning all aspects of the experience so it would feel effortless. You simply walk up and watch, and in under a minute your instincts narrow a century of Le Creuset colour down to one that is unmistakably yours,” said Adin Gold, CTO of Aircards.

The experience will be available in Harrods' Linley Kitchen from 20th October to 13th November, and is free to use.

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(Image credit: Le Creuset)

Visitors approach a wall of five screens, including three 86-inch displays, which responds to their presence and generates a colour match in under a minute. Across three rounds, depth-sensing cameras and AI interpret their reactions to different visual stimuli, narrowing 16 of Le Creuset's iconic colourways down to one personalised match.

The final reveal immerses visitors in their chosen colour, accompanied by a French-accented narrator explaining the inspiration behind their result. Each session ends with a piece of digital artwork inspired by the colour discovery, which visitors can save and share as a keepsake.