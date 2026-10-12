Russell Hobbs has launched the new Calm Connected Kettle, introducing a smart version of its existing Calm Kettle. Users can now switch it on remotely, adjust the water temperature and adjust the lights via the Russell Hobbs app.

It retains the original's illumination features but expands the choice to 12 colours and nine lighting scenes, including Ocean, Forest, Snowflake and Fireside. It also has Bluetooth connectivity and built-in speakers, so you can play your own music or tune into your favourite radio station.

The Calm Connected Kettle is available now for £149.99 from Russell Hobbs and Currys, making it £50 more expensive than the original Calm Kettle.

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(Image credit: Russell Hobbs)

Alongside it, Russell Hobbs has also launched the Calm Toaster, designed to complement both Calm kettles with matching lighting and sound features. It offers five built-in sounds, nine illumination scenes and a lamp mode that creates an ambient glow even when the toaster isn't in use.

The toaster also features an automatic lift-and-lower carriage operated via touch controls, longer slots and a bagel setting for added versatility. Frozen and reheat functions are also included, whilst a removable warming rack sits above the slots to gently heat pastries, rolls and buns.

The Calm Toaster costs £99 on its own, but you can also buy it alongside the Calm Connected Kettle in a £225 bundle. That's a £25 saving compared with buying the two appliances separately.

(Image credit: Russell Hobbs)