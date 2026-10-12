Russell Hobbs adds smart kettle to its Calm range – with remote boiling and built-in speakers
The original Calm Kettle has been upgraded
Russell Hobbs has launched the new Calm Connected Kettle, introducing a smart version of its existing Calm Kettle. Users can now switch it on remotely, adjust the water temperature and adjust the lights via the Russell Hobbs app.
It retains the original's illumination features but expands the choice to 12 colours and nine lighting scenes, including Ocean, Forest, Snowflake and Fireside. It also has Bluetooth connectivity and built-in speakers, so you can play your own music or tune into your favourite radio station.
The Calm Connected Kettle is available now for £149.99 from Russell Hobbs and Currys, making it £50 more expensive than the original Calm Kettle.
Alongside it, Russell Hobbs has also launched the Calm Toaster, designed to complement both Calm kettles with matching lighting and sound features. It offers five built-in sounds, nine illumination scenes and a lamp mode that creates an ambient glow even when the toaster isn't in use.
The toaster also features an automatic lift-and-lower carriage operated via touch controls, longer slots and a bagel setting for added versatility. Frozen and reheat functions are also included, whilst a removable warming rack sits above the slots to gently heat pastries, rolls and buns.
The Calm Toaster costs £99 on its own, but you can also buy it alongside the Calm Connected Kettle in a £225 bundle. That's a £25 saving compared with buying the two appliances separately.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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