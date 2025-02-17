This smart kettle changes colour and plays soothing sounds while it boils
Russell Hobbs’s new kettle gives you back some ‘me time’
QUICK SUMMARY
Russell Hobbs has launched the new Calm Quiet Boil Kettle.
Designed to give you more ‘me time’, the kettle has colour-changing lights and makes soothing sounds to help you relax while you wait for the water to boil.
Russell Hobbs has just launched a new kettle that’s designed to give you back some ‘me time’ while you wait for it to boil. The Russell Hobbs Calm Quiet Boil Kettle has clever kettle controls, but the star of the show is its colour-changing light and soothing sounds – because why wouldn’t you want your kettle to light up while it boils, right?!
When it comes to buying the best kettle, most people don’t think to look for one that lights up or changes colour. But Russell Hobbs’ new kettle does both of these things and for a good reason – to help you unwind, relax and prioritise your mental health and wellbeing.
The Russell Hobbs Calm Kettle is designed to help you better manage your time and take a few minutes for yourself while you wait for it to boil. Rather than rushing around to get things done or doom scrolling, the Russell Hobbs Calm Kettle offers a range of lighting and sounds so you can wait for your water to heat up while enjoying the soothing colours.
The Russell Hobbs Calm Kettle comes with six gentle colour-changing lights that are displayed through the frosted glass of the kettle’s main body. While boiling, the kettle illuminates and cycles through the different colours so it gives you something to look at and enjoy rather than your phone.
When the Russell Hobbs Calm Kettle is in action, users can also enjoy five soothing sounds which play in demo and keep warm modes or during the boiling process. The sounds have been designed specifically for the Calm Kettle, and they’re completely optional.
Aside from the glass body which displays the lights, the 1.7-litre Russell Hobbs Calm Kettle has copper-coloured accents on the handle and at the top of the appliance. The base of the kettle almost looks like a hot plate, and this is where you can turn the kettle on and off, as well as control other smart controls.
The Russell Hobbs Calm Kettle has variable temperature control, so you can pre-set your water temperature via the touchscreen display on the base. Users can choose between 40 - 100℃, in 5℃ increments to better suit certain drink flavours. It also boils extremely quietly, and keeps your water warm for up to 15 minutes.
I was invited to see an early preview of the Russell Hobbs Calm Kettle last year, and I have to say it’s the most good looking kettle I’ve ever seen. While I love the idea behind it, I’m not sure how many people will be looking to invest in this type of kettle and expect that many will likely see the lights as a bonus feature rather than its main selling point.
But as it’s so important to prioritise our health and wellbeing, I think Russell Hobbs has come up with a unique and ingenious way to do that. The Calm Kettle is now available to buy for £99.99 at Russell Hobbs.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
