This smart kettle changes colour and plays soothing sounds while it boils

QUICK SUMMARY Russell Hobbs has launched the new Calm Quiet Boil Kettle. Designed to give you more ‘me time’, the kettle has colour-changing lights and makes soothing sounds to help you relax while you wait for the water to boil.

Russell Hobbs has just launched a new kettle that’s designed to give you back some ‘me time’ while you wait for it to boil. The Russell Hobbs Calm Quiet Boil Kettle has clever kettle controls, but the star of the show is its colour-changing light and soothing sounds – because why wouldn’t you want your kettle to light up while it boils, right?!

When it comes to buying the best kettle , most people don’t think to look for one that lights up or changes colour. But Russell Hobbs’ new kettle does both of these things and for a good reason – to help you unwind, relax and prioritise your mental health and wellbeing.

The Russell Hobbs Calm Kettle is designed to help you better manage your time and take a few minutes for yourself while you wait for it to boil. Rather than rushing around to get things done or doom scrolling, the Russell Hobbs Calm Kettle offers a range of lighting and sounds so you can wait for your water to heat up while enjoying the soothing colours.

The Russell Hobbs Calm Kettle comes with six gentle colour-changing lights that are displayed through the frosted glass of the kettle’s main body. While boiling, the kettle illuminates and cycles through the different colours so it gives you something to look at and enjoy rather than your phone.

When the Russell Hobbs Calm Kettle is in action, users can also enjoy five soothing sounds which play in demo and keep warm modes or during the boiling process. The sounds have been designed specifically for the Calm Kettle, and they’re completely optional.

(Image credit: Russell Hobbs)

Aside from the glass body which displays the lights, the 1.7-litre Russell Hobbs Calm Kettle has copper-coloured accents on the handle and at the top of the appliance. The base of the kettle almost looks like a hot plate, and this is where you can turn the kettle on and off, as well as control other smart controls.

The Russell Hobbs Calm Kettle has variable temperature control, so you can pre-set your water temperature via the touchscreen display on the base. Users can choose between 40 - 100℃, in 5℃ increments to better suit certain drink flavours. It also boils extremely quietly, and keeps your water warm for up to 15 minutes.

I was invited to see an early preview of the Russell Hobbs Calm Kettle last year, and I have to say it’s the most good looking kettle I’ve ever seen. While I love the idea behind it, I’m not sure how many people will be looking to invest in this type of kettle and expect that many will likely see the lights as a bonus feature rather than its main selling point.