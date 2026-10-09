SodaStream's new drinks maker looks more like a coffee machine – but it does everything for you
There's a new way to get your fizz fix
QUICK SUMMARY
SodaStream has launched the Ultimate, a new plug-in drinks maker that lets users customise both flavour and fizz levels.
Priced at £189.99, it's available to buy via Amazon, Currys and SodaStream's website.
SodaStream has launched a machine that looks unlike anything it's released before. Despite resembling one of the best coffee machines, the Ultimate combines syrup and sparkling water inside the machine itself, allowing you to pour your drink at the touch of a button.
It's also fully customisable, so you can adjust the flavour and strength of your drink by adding more or less syrup. There's even a custom carbonation function, which lets you choose exactly how fizzy you want it.
The SodaStream Ultimate is available now in Matte Black and White, priced at £189.99 (around $250), from Amazon, Currys and the SodaStream website.
The Ultimate is the first SodaStream machine to require a power connection, so you'll lose the portability that models like the SodaStream Ensō are known for. However, a power adapter is included, along with two nozzles which are recommended for each flavour.
It also has a removable water tank designed to fit neatly in your fridge, making it easy to keep your water chilled, and the CO₂ canister produces up to 30 litres of sparkling water. The machine will then alert you when it's running low, and to make things easier, SodaStream now offers a doorstep exchange service, delivering a full canister and collecting your empty one at the same time.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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