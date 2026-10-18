ProCook's Christmas range is here – with cast iron cookware, new appliance colours and gorgeous tableware
Here are my top picks to help you become the best host this festive season
Christmas is getting closer by the day, and the latest retailer to show off its festive range is ProCook. We already love this brand for its coffee machines and cookware sets, but there's something about a Christmas collection that gets us even more excited, especially when it's filled with new and interesting finds.
I saw the collection in person last week and have picked out my favourite pieces below. Even better, some of them are currently included in a 20% launch offer, so there are a few bargains to be had alongside the festive inspiration.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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