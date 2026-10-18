Christmas is getting closer by the day, and the latest retailer to show off its festive range is ProCook. We already love this brand for its coffee machines and cookware sets, but there's something about a Christmas collection that gets us even more excited, especially when it's filled with new and interesting finds.

I saw the collection in person last week and have picked out my favourite pieces below. Even better, some of them are currently included in a 20% launch offer, so there are a few bargains to be had alongside the festive inspiration.