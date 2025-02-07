Watch out Sage! ProCook’s new coffee machines are premium yet affordable

ProCook has launched its new coffee machine range. Featuring two bean-to-cup models, espresso and pod machines, the new line-up is high quality, easy to use and seriously affordable.

Prices on the new ProCook coffee machines start at £199.

Watch out Sage! ProCook has just launched its new coffee machine range, featuring bean-to-cup, espresso and pod models. The premium line-up caters to all types of coffee makers, from beginners to experts, and to a range of budgets.

Over the past couple years, ProCook has been expanding into small kitchen appliances, including kettles, blenders, air fryers and even pizza ovens. But its new coffee machine collection has to be its most impressive product launch so far.

The new coffee machine line-up from ProCook features four coffee machines that cater to complete coffee-making beginners to expert-level baristas. The range consists of a pod coffee machine, an espresso maker, and two bean-to-cup coffee machines, the latter of which rivals the likes of Sage and De’Longhi in terms of premium quality.

Starting with the Coffee Pod Machine, it has a similar design to a Nespresso pod maker, and comes with an accompanying milk frother. It’s compatible with multiple pod types so you can make a range of different coffees and hot drinks, and it has the simplest controls I’ve ever seen on a pod coffee machine.

Next is the Espresso Coffee Machine which is ProCook’s entry level coffee machine. It has a bean-to-cup style design, with a stainless steel body, portafilter, tamper and a milk steaming wand. It doesn’t have a built-in bean grinder, nor does it come with one, so this machine is best used with pre-ground coffee beans. It’s also extremely easy to use with its laidback screen and button design.

ProCook coffee machines
(Image credit: ProCook)

L: Barista Elite / R: Barista

Now we move into the bean-to-cup makers: the Barista Bean to Cup and the Barista Elite Bean to Cup. The Barista is ProCook’s mid-range coffee machine while the Barista Elite is for the experts, so if you still want a bit of guidance, choose the Barista but if you want to be involved in the entire coffee-making process, choose the Barista Elite.

I was recently invited to ProCook’s coffee machine event where I got to see the coffee machines in action. I was drawn to the Barista Elite the most and got to see a full demonstration on how it works, and I was pleasantly surprised by how premium and technical it is.

The Barista Elite comes with everything you could possibly need to make good quality coffee, including portafilters, baskets, tampers, a bean hopper and milk jug. The integrated grinder has 30 grind settings to choose from, and the full colour display screen has a range of coffee options that you can completely customise.

The new ProCook coffee machines are seriously impressive and can easily compete with more premium brands on the market. The line-up is versatile, high quality and easy to use – but it’s the price that will appeal to customers the most.

Bean-to-cup coffee machines typically come with high price tags, but ProCook has managed to create high quality coffee makers without the extortionate price. The Barista Elite is £999, the Barista is £599, the Espresso Coffee Machine is £249 and the Pod Coffee Machine with Milk Frother is £199. As of writing, the ProCook coffee machines have already been discounted, and you can save up to £400 on the new range.

