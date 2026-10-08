Ninja’s first-ever waffle maker makes sweet and savoury treats with no flipping required

QUICK SUMMARY Ninja has launched the Belgian Waffle Maker in the UK. Priced at £99.99, the Ninja Belgian Waffle Maker has a vertical upright design where you pour the batter in the top, so there’s no flipping required.

Ninja is continuing to grow its appliance empire, with the new launch of its first-ever waffle maker. Now available in the UK, the Ninja Belgian Waffle Maker has a vertical, no-flip design that makes sweet and savoury waffles quickly and with little to no mess left behind.

I’m a big fan of waffles, but making them at home has always felt very daunting, mainly because cleaning up waffle makers is a dirty, and laborious task. But the Ninja Belgian Waffle Maker is different from other traditional waffle makers, as it has an upright, vertical design which limits mess and overflow when you add the batter.

Rather than pouring your mixture into one side of your waffle maker horizontally, the Ninja Belgian Waffle Maker remains standing. It has a funnel-like opening where you pour your batter. Not only do you not have to open up the appliance, but this method ensures your waffle mixture is evenly distributed inside the Ninja Belgian Waffle Maker.

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(Image credit: Ninja)

To limit mess, the Ninja Belgian Waffle Maker comes with a PrecisionPour Cup which has a specially contoured lip so you can cleanly pour your batter into the device. The Ninja Belgian Waffle Maker remains standing while it cooks your waffle, and there’s no flipping required.

Powered by an 1000W heating system, the Ninja Belgian Waffle Maker delivers consistent cooking results for both thick and thin waffles. It comes with five shade settings which you can adjust via its dial control on the front, so you can customise your waffle’s texture from soft to crispy.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Clean-up promises to be quick and simple, thanks to the internal non-ceramic non-stick coating of the Ninja Belgian Waffle Maker. Using little to no added oil, your waffle should almost slip off the plates, without leaving much mess behind.

The plates are also removable so you can easily take them out and give them a good clean before your next waffle-making session.

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