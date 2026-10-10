Forget volcanic orange – Le Creuset’s new neutral shade is the colour I need this autumn

QUICK SUMMARY Le Creuset has launched Château, its newest neutral colour across its cookware and bakeware range. Alongside the blue-grey Château shade, Le Creuset has also launched its new Serenity collection, which is filled with mugs, serving bowls, milk jugs, and matcha essentials.

As someone who loves Le Creuset’s bright colours, I’m surprised to say that I’m actually in love with the brand’s new neutral shade. Le Creuset just dropped its Château colour across its range of cookware, bakeware and kitchen essentials, and it’s the perfect muted colour for the intensely colourful autumn season.

Neutral colours have been all the rage in 2026, mainly due to Pantone’s 2026 Colour of the Year , the (underwhelming) white Cloud Dancer. As the brand is well known for its bright and bold colour palette, I was surprised to see Le Creuset’s new Château collection – and even more surprised to find that I really liked it.

Château from Le Creuset is described as a ‘glossy blue-grey’ that balances light and shadow”. Inspired by French architecture, Château is understated, luxurious and, unlike Le Creuset’s other grey colours, Château has more layers to it with its blue and lilac undertones.

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(Image credit: Le Creuset)

The Château colour is available across a curated selection of Le Creuset’s cookware, including its cast iron casserole dishes , mugs, ramekins, skillets and utensils. But another thing that recently caught my eye on the Le Creuset website was its Serenity collection.

The Le Creuset Serenity Collection features stoneware sets with ‘matte finishes and gentle forms’. Made up of mugs, milk jugs, condiment pots, tumblers, serving bowls and egg cups, the range is designed to ‘elevate everyday rituals’ like making tea or in this collection’s case, matcha.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

I’ve yet to be converted to matcha, but the Stoneware Serenity Matcha Whisk and Stand Set could convince me to take the plunge. The set includes a stoneware holder and a traditional matcha whisk made out of natural bamboo. The holder helps maintain the shape of the whisk, and allows it to dry quicker between matcha-making appointments.

The Serenity collection comes in four colours – Forêt, Sugar Pink, Brioche and Satin Black. In the sets, Forêt and Sugar Pink go together for a pop of colour, while Brioche and Satin Black are more neutral.

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Both the Serenity collection and Château colour are available to buy now at Le Creuset.