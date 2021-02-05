Super Bowl TV deal: $600 off the LG CX Series 55" OLED 4K Smart TV at Amazon

Amazon has an incredible deal on an LG 55" CX Series OLED 4K TV running this weekend.

On sale for just $1,399.99, the 55" OLED 4K TV from LG is getting a massive $600 price cut for a limited time.

LG CX Series 55" OLED UHD 4K Smart TV (2020) Now: $1,399.99 | Was: $1,999.99 | Savings: $600 (30%)

Get LG's 55" CX Series OLED 4K TV on sale this weekend at Amazon for just $1,399.99 – a massive 30% off the standard $2,000 price tag. There isn't much else to say about this deal, it's an incredible offer that shouldn't be missed out on. If you're on the market for a new OLED TV, this deal is hard to pass up.View Deal

Usually sporting a $2,000 price tag, grabbing a 55" OLED 4K TV $600 off is nothing to scoff at. Especially an LG CX Series for that matter.

With an incredible range of colors and a crystal clear OLED display, the CX Series is LG's leading 4K OLED range at the moment. Key smart features including Amazon Alexa compatibility and an intuitive user interface make it a pleasure to use and a breeze to operate.

You can check out our LG CX review to get the details on why this display is such a crowd pleaser. A great 4K OLED TV for PS5 gamers, It offers an incredible array of must-have gaming tech including an ultra-responsive 120Hz refresh rate. While it doesn't have HDR10+ support, you still get the standard HDR10 and Dolby Vision support.

For the value, this is an unbeatable deal that anyone in serious need of an OLED TV on sale should grab. The other sizes are getting a sizeable discount as well, but the best value by far is on the 55" model.

