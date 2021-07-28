Save $400 on the Tempo Studio home gym with this special promo code

Working out is hard. So hard that without some form of support or guidance, many tend to give up before they even get going. So when I heard about the Tempo Studio and just what this thing provides.

First, for those who are familiar with the Tempo Studio let's get the coupon code out of the way. you can currently save $400 on your purchase when you punch in the code SUMMERGAINS at checkout.

A solid offer for one of the best home gyms available. A solid savings on a complete home gym setup, the Tempo is a great all-in-one solution for weight training at home.

Tempo Studio AI-Backed Home Gym Save $400 with promo code: SUMMERGAINS

Personalized weight training programs, real time posture feedback and more, the Tempo Studio is a pretty sleek all-in-one basic weight training setup for the home. Right now, Tempo is offering a $400 discount when you use the promo code SUMMERGAINS at checkout.

View Deal

For those who aren't familiar with this thing, let me give you a quick run down.

Thanks to the pandemic last year, home workout setups have become a must-have for those looking to keep themselves in top shape. Other systems like the Vaha interactive fitness mirror provide a great way to keep cardio and workouts going, but the Tempo Studio is designed specifically for weight training.

Loaded with some pretty impressive tech, the Tempo Studio provides real time statistics and feedback on your form, reps and everything else you'll need to know to maximize your workout. The price is up there at a standard price tag of around $2,500, but with this special offer you can save an extra $400 on a killer AI-based home gym complete with weights.

It also features access to hundreds of classes with personalized guidance including strength training, yoga, high intensity workouts and more via the Tempo subscription service. At just over $30 a month, the cost isn't too bad and with what you get access to is well worth the price of admission.

Editor's Recommendations