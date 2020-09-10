Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals at B&H Photo take $200 off for a limited time

Hoping to find some sweet Samsung Galaxy Note deals? You're in luck!

While we wait for Amazon Prime Day to come around, B&H Photo's stepping in by dropping some major deals on Samsung's Galaxy Note 20. For a limited time, B&H Photo is taking $200 off select Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G smartphones.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 has made a name for itself as one of the best Samsung phones both by fans and phone junkies alike, but the cost can be quite a barrier for those looking to test out one of Samsung's best smartphones. With a hefty $200 off both Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G smart phones, this may be your chance to get in on the action.

B&H Photo's hyping up the new "mystic" color series of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with this excellent set of deals. Stylish and sophisticated, the new mystic colors bring this smartphone to a whole new level. Available in a variety of configurations including 128GB and 512GB versions, you can pre-order your favorite color today if it isn't available and STILL receive the $200 discount!

Check out some of our top picks for the best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals and best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals below, or head on over to B&H Photo to check out their entire selection of Samsung smartphones on sale now.

Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Deals

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G 128GB (Mystic Green / Unlocked) – Pre-Order

Was: $999 | Now: $799 | Savings: $200 (20%) | B&H Photo

Unlocked and loaded, the new Mystic Green Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G is on the way and ready for pre-order for a nice $200 off it's normal selling price. This version is slated for released soon, but you can place your order today and still get the discount!View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G 128GB (Mystic Gray / Unlocked

Was: $999 | Now: $799 | Savings: $200 (20%) | B&H Photo

Another entry in the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Mystic color series, this sleek Mystic Gray version offers a modern style jam packed with features. This version is currently available for purchase with a hefty 20% discount!View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G 128GB (Mystic Bronze / Unlocked)

Was: $999 | Now: $799 | Savings: $200 (20%) | B&H Photo

Looking for a phone with a little more style and class? The Mystic Bronze Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may just be your phone of choice. For those looking to class up their smart phone a bit, this version is available for purchase with a $200 discount as well.View Deal

Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 128GB (Mystic White / Unlocked) – Pre-Order

Was: $1,299 | Now: $1,099 | Savings: $200 (15%) | B&H Photo

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in Mystic White today and you'll receive $200 off your purchase. Sleek, clean, and suitable for any style, the Mystic White Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is a favorite of ours that we can't wait to check out!View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 512GB (Mystic Black / Unlocked) – Pre-Order

Was: $1,449 | Now: $1,249 | Savings: $200 (14%) | B&H Photo

Step up to the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in Mystic Black and receive $200 off at purchase. This version is in the works and slated for a near-future release, but you can still pre-order today and receive the $200 discount.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 128GB (Mystic Bronze / Unlocked) – Pre-Order

Was: $1,299 | Now: $1,099 | Savings: $200 (15%) | B&H Photo

Pre-order the stylish and classy Mystic Bronze Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra today and get $200 off your purchase. Slated for release in the coming months, this is an excellent chance to grab Samsung's upcoming smartphone at a great price.View Deal

