Amazon Prime Day comes early! Cheap Asus VivoBook laptop deals

Amazon Prime Day quality deals are now dropping each and every week, which makes sense as every major retailer is now looking to expand its pre-winter sales out as much as possible to make up for lost revenue earlier in 2020.

Case in point is this fantastic brace of Asus VivoBook laptop deals over at Amazon right now, which are exclusive to the retailer. They cut a very welcome £100 off both laptops, and also come in two different colourways and with free delivery.

It really is like Amazon Prime Day has come early.

And, these are quality systems, too, with powerful internal specs. They both also come with Asus' luxe " fully metal design", which means build quality excellent and the system's feel premium in the hand.

You can also choose a system with or without an Nvidia GPU built in, too, meaning that if you like to do a bit of gaming on the side of work or creative projects, then you can.

We think these are great laptop deals, and their full details can be viewed below:

Asus Vivobook S433FA 14-inch laptop | Was: £699.99 | Now: £599.99

The Asus VivoBook is a fantastic all-round Windows 10 laptop, and this discounted variant at Amazon comes with a stacked spec including the latest 10th generation i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM, and a crisp and bright 12-inch FHD IPS screen. For serious computing and creative work, this system has all the power you need, and a streamlined, attractive design, too.

View Deal

Asus Vivobook S433FA 14-inch laptop with MX350 GPU | Was: £749.99 | Now: £649.99 at Amazon

Amazon also has the variant of the Asus Vivobook with the Nvidia GeForce MX350 graphics card discounted, too. This model costs a little bit more than the model above, but delivers enhanced gaming capabilities. If you want to do some gaming on the side, then this is the model to go for.

View Deal

For even more great laptops, be sure to check out T3's best laptops, best 2-in-1 laptops, best student laptops, best gaming laptops, best lightweight laptops and best laptops under £500 buying guides.