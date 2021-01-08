Lovehoney's Blowmotion range might have changed the men's sex toy game

Following the success of its partnership with Womanizer, a brand which seems to have positively revolutionised women's sex toy tech with its clitoral stimulators, Lovehoney appears to be all in on men's sex toys too: the company has cooked up a whole new line for guys, to rival the very best Fleshlights around.

As it stands, the Blowmotion range consists of six products, each designed to replicate the feeling of a blow job or penetrative sex using a variety of different techniques. In some cases this means adding vibration to the experience, in some it means (yes) suction, there are warming options, and there's a stack of different textures and materials to choose from. Let's break them down.

The Blowmotion Auto Suction is a hands-free device which goes to town on the head of the penis, gently sucking at one of two speeds, while you select from a number of vibration modes with its wired controller for (if you can position yourself right) a little hands-free oral simulation.

Its direct counterpart is the higher-end Blowmotion Blow Job, a slightly more discrete device which offers a five inch ribbed canal with three suction modes and four kinds of vibration - and there are manual air controls on board so you can quickly release or add suction to your liking.

(Image credit: Lovehoney)

For those looking to experiment with waves of stimulation, the Blowmotion Pulse Vibration, a much more compact device than it looks with just a 2.5 inch opening, packs 21 different modes in which you can play with its combination of vibration and electro-magnetic pulsing. It's soft on the end, allowing a little manual pressure increase; if the combination of manual and mechanical motion is something you're looking for, the larger, open-ended Blowmotion Sensa Touch offers up a 40°C warming function, multiple-mode vibration, and a soft sleeve which gives you (or whoever's wielding it) complete control – it's also half price right now in the Lovehoney sale.

Warming also makes an appearance on the products which round out the Blowmotion range: the 3-inch Warming Rechargeable Male Masturbator, which also includes a vibrator, and the 3.5-inch Warming Pulsating Rechargeable Male Masturbator which, yes, adds pulsating functionality.

That's a lot to take in, and a lot of options to choose from, but the point here is that Lovehoney looks like it's pushing the boundaries: these are cleverly designed products offering new ways to explore, all easily recharged and cleaned, and backed up by some rather enthusiastic user reviews - if ever there was an excuse to get started with men's sex toys, this could be it.