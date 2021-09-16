Grab a new Dell Inspiron 15 3000 cheap for under $300 right now

Now that Dell's Semi Annual sale is underway, students can grab a pretty impressive laptop for cheap. In particular, there's an incredible offer on Dell's latest Inspiron 15 3000 that can get you one of these machines for under $300! Unheard of for a laptop of this caliber, this makes for the perfect student laptop deal for anyone looking to get the most out of their budget.

Starting at $293.99, Dell's versatile laptop goes on sale for its cheapest price ever for a limited time. Powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 2.8Ghz processor and paired with 4GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM and a 128GB SSD, this deal on Dell's latest Inspiron 15 3000 offers the best laptops under $500 for students and personal use. For the specs under the hood, this value here is unbeatable and offers a great laptop for basic use.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series Now Starting: $293.99 | Was: $349.99| Savings: $56 (16%)

This is by far the best price you'll find on Dell's latest Inspiron 15 laptop. Running off an Intel Celeron N4020 coupled with 4GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM, this machine delivers a great setup for those just need something basic. A great laptop for students!View Deal

Shop all laptop deals at Dell.com

While the SSD is a bit on the smaller side, anyone hoping to load up this laptop with anything more than basic word documents and papers will want to nab some extra external storage. You'd be wise to check out our best external hard drives guide to grab something on sale along with this ultra cheap laptop.

Best Dell laptop deals

We have no problem saying that this offer is easily one of the best student laptop deals available today. Offering one heck of a powerful machine at a super low price, this is an unbeatable offer on a school-based machine and would work well for any academics out there.

The 256GB SSD is the only downside here, as it's a bit on the smaller side for anyone looking to store any larger files. Hi-resolution photos, videos and the like will fill this thing up quickly, so we would recommend grabbing an external SSD to pair with it.

Best Dell laptops

Editor's Recommendations