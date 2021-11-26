Black Friday smart plug deals: TP-Link Kasa smart plugs down to their cheapest price ever at Amazon

As T3 continues its coverage of the best Black Friday deals available this week, the heat is on to find the absolute best offers across the net right now. Amazon is offering an excellent deal on Kasa by TP-Link smart plugs that almost matches their Prime Day pricing for those in need of some upgrades. Taking 33% off the single plug, 20% off the 2-pack and 16% off the 3-pack of some of the best smart plugs available.

Kasa Smart Plug (Single): Now: $9.99 | Was: $14.99 | Savings: $5 (33%)

Kasa Smart Plug (2-Pack): Now: $12..69 | Was: $19.99 | Savings: $7.30 (37%)

This price drop brings the Kasa by TP-Link smart plugs down to their cheapest price since Prime Day, where the the single pack hit $8.99 and the 2-Pack hit $12.99. While it's possible we'll see those prices again later this year, don't expect them back anytime soon. These are the best prices you'll find right now during Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Kasa Smart Plug 1-Pack: was $14.99, now at $9.99 Kasa Smart Plug 1-Pack: was $14.99, now at $9.99 | Savings: $5 (33%)

Grab a single Kasa smart plug at it's lowest price ever of just $9.99. It's the second best price we've seen this plug at, just barely missing it's Prime Day 2021 pricing by a dollar. Grab it now if you've been eying a new smart plug.

Kasa Smart Plug 2-Pack: was $$19.99, now at $12.79 Kasa Smart Plug 2-Pack: was $$19.99, now at $12.79 | Savings: $7.30 (37%)

The two pack is running a bit higher at the moment, offering a modest $4 off alongside the single unit's $5 savings. While you are saving a bit more on the single pack, the better deal here is the two pack as it saves you a little bit more in the long run.

Allowing old appliances and other electronics to be controlled via modern smart tech (smart phones, voice assistants, etc.), smart plugs are a must have for anyone looking to live the smart home life.

Compatible with your favorite voice assistants, Kasa by TP-Link smart plugs turn any appliances into a smart appliance with voice control as well as mobile app control. Download the Kasa app to turn appliances off and on from anywhere, or just ask Alexa to do it for you.

