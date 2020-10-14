Best Amazon Prime Day fitness deals: top deals on Fitbit, Garmin, running watches, Nike shoes and home gym equipment

The best Prime Day fitness deals are GOOD this year, even better than expected. It's true, we expected the best Amazon Prime Day deals to include plenty of the best Garmin watch deals as well as the best Fitbit deals but what we are seeing now is even better.

As well as the above brands, the best Polar watches and best Suunto watches have received a discount plus a few Withings hybrid smartwatch are now also cheaper for a couple of days. Amazon Prime Day is shaping up to be a Black Friday beating shopping event!

Should you want to do some further research, take a look at the best running watch and best triathlon watch guides so you can make an educated decision which multisport watch to buy next. There is also the best hybrid smartwatch and the best outdoor watch guide, for your perusal.

If it's new fitness apparel and shoes you are after, take a moment and read through the best running shoes, best trail running shoes, best workout shoes and best home gym equipment guides.

We have divided this into best US and best UK fitness tracker and running watch deals but you can also see the best prices on every device as you scroll through.

Best Amazon Prime Day Fitbit Deals UK

Fitbit Inspire Fitness Tracker | On sale for £38.99 | Was £69.99 | You save £31 at Amazon

There has probably not been a Fitbit this cheap for over a decade. For less than £40, get all the step counting and app/social goodness that Fitbit has to offer. This deal is for the UK, but see below for the best Fitbit Inspire deals near YOU.

Best Amazon Prime Day Garmin Deals UK

Garmin Forerunner 45 | On sale for £109.99 | Was £169.99 | You save £60 at Amazon

Probably the best running watch deal of Amazon Prime Day in the UK, this brilliant watch is now better value than ever. It's got GPS and heart-rate tracking built in, a bunch of lifestyle features and – unless you are hardcore, wealthy or dangerously addicted to additional statistics, it's probably all the running watch you or anyone needs.

Buy the Garmin fēnix 6 Multisport GPS Watch | On sale for £356 | Was £529.99 | You save £173.99 at Amazon

Want a real rugged smartwatch that's also capable of navigating you around a forest trail? Look no further, the Garmin fēnix 6 has you covered. Featuring Garmin's latest Elevate 3 heart rate sensor, the fēnix 6 can track HR 24/7 yet it has a long battery life nevertheless. Don't miss out on this great offer!

Best Amazon Prime Day Suunto Deals UK

Suunto 7 Wear OS Multisport Smartwatch | On sale for £314 | Was £429 | You save £105 at Amazon

This unisex smartwatch comes with a host of brilliant functions for use in sports and everyday activities. Powered with Wear OS by Google, it is compatible with Android and iOS devices, and equipped with Google Pay for contactless payment. It has a high-resolution touchscreen, offers up to 48h battery life and is waterproof to 50m.

Best Amazon Prime Day Polar Deals UK

Polar Vantage M Multisport smartwatch | On sale for £159.99 | Was £249 | you save £89.01 at Amazon

The Polar Vantage M features Polar's trademark Precision Prime optical heart rate sensor and has a battery life of up to 30 hours in GPS mode which is incredible. Being a Polar watch, the Vantage M can help you better understand how training affects your body and how to maximise recovery. The Polar Vantage M has over 130 sport profiles to choose from too.

Polar M430 GPS Running Watch | On sale for £91.99 | Was £132.44 | You save £41.45 at Amazon

The Polar M430 measures heart rate from the wrist, has an integrated GPS, built-in accelerometer and comes packed with training features, including the Polar Fitness Test, personalised running programme and so on. This running watch is also water-resistant, tracks activity and sleep 24/7 and supports smart notifications. Syncs data to the Polar flow app automatically via Bluetooth.

Best Amazon Prime Day Withings Deals UK

Withings Move ECG | On sale for £84.95 | Was £129.95 | you save £45 at Amazon

One might ask: what's the difference between the ScanWatch and the Move ECG? the answer is not all that much so if you fancy a classy-looking hybrid smartwatch that has ECG functionality, can track physical activities and monitor sleep, look not further than the Withings Move ECG. This brilliant deal brings the price down to under £100, a real bargain to be made here.

Withings Steel HR | On sale for £113.86 | Was £169.95 | you save £56.09 at Amazon

One of the best hybrid smartwatches today, the Withings Steel HR has an extra long battery life and can function up to 25 days on one charge. It is also water resistant to 50 metres and tracks sleep and physical activities automatically. The Steel HR supports smart notifications too and just looks sext in general. a premium smartwatch for premium people.

Withings Move | On sale for £43.95 | Was £59.95 | you save £16 at Amazon

When it comes to battery life, nothing beats the Withings Move. This watch can function up to 18 months on one charge and track walks, runs, swims, bike rides and 10 more activities automatically. The Withings Move also tracks distance and calories burned, although for the former you'll need a smartphone with you as it has connected GPS functionality only. The Withings Move can also track sleeps.

Best Amazon Prime Day Running Shoes Deals UK

Nike Women's Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Trail Running Shoe | Prices from £83.07 | RRP £119.99 | Save up to £36.92 at Amazon These Pegasus 37 trainers offer ultimate cushioning thanks to Nike's Air Zoom and React foam technology, making them perfect for regular runners - or just everyday wear. They come in a range of colours, although it's only the black and white pair pictured that are discounted as part of Amazon Prime Day - but it's a classic colour combination that will work with your workout and everyday wardrobe.

New Balance Men's Draft Road Running Shoes | On sale at £27.20 | RRP £55 | Saving you £27.80 at Amazon With an engineered mesh upper, forefoot comfort pad and rubber outsole, these lightweight shoes were designed for running - but also work for everyday wear, too. Common feedback from fellow runners is that they run a little small, so it's worth considering buying a half-size up than your usual sizing.

New Balance Women's Ryval Run W Running Shoe | Prices from £25.91 | Were £65 | Saving up to £39.09 at Amazon With an elegant, low-cut design and no-stitch upper, the New Balance Ryval Run trainers are a sleek, lightweight running shoe. The durable sole gives great grip, making them perfect for both treadmill and outdoor road runs. With a pop of mint green and purple against an indigo background, they're also a stylish choice.

Under Armour Women's Charged Impulse Knit Running Shoe | On sale at £38.67 | RRP £64.95 | Saving you £26.28 at Amazon Cushioned, flexible and lightweight, these are a great all-round running shoe. With a neutral sole, they're suitable for most people, plus they come with reflective details - handy for making sure you're seen when out running as the days get darker. They're also available in half sizes, helping to ensure you find your perfect fit.

Under Armour Men's HOVR Sonic 3 Running Shoe | On sale at £59.90 | Were £104.95 |Saving you £45 at Amazon Incorporating UA's unique HOVR technology, these men's training shoes offer a light "zero gravity" feeling that helps absorb impact. they also come with removable, anti-microbial Ortholite sockliners. Comfortable and breathable, they deliver on Under Armour's mission statement: to make athletes better.

Salomon Women's Speedcross 4 Trail Running Shoes | Now £65.45 | RRP £115 | Saving £49.55 at Amazon If you want to stay light of foot across technical trails, then the Salomon Speedcross 4 trail running shoes are for you. Weighing just 300g, Salomon's Sensifit technology cradles the foot, giving a snug and secure fit. Meanwhile the Wet Traction Contagrip sole provides great grip, even in wet weather - which, let's be honest, looks like it's here to stay.

Under Armour Men's Remix 2.0 Running Shoes | Prices from £41.99 | RRP £65 | Saving you up to £23.01 at Amazon The Remix 2.0 shoes combine comfort and performance. The two-tone knit upper gives breathable comfort and reliable support while a one-piece EVA foam midsole provides lightweight cushioning. The black and grey pair pictured start at £41.99 in the Prime Day sale - but if you want to make a statement (and save even more), check out the bright red pair, which - depending on your size - are even less.

PUMA Men's Ember TRL Road Running Shoes | On sale at £42 | Were £60 | Saving you £18 at Amazon These hard-wearing trainers are made to last. The Ember TRL shoes feature a durable synthetic leather and textile upper with trail-inspired details, and come with a rubber outsole to provide next-level traction and stability on uneven surfaces. Ideal for exploring the great outdoors or even just conquering the urban jungle.

Salomon Men's Speedcross 4 Trail Running Shoes | Now £66.01 | RRP £110 | Saving £43.99 at Amazon In a punchy black, red and orange colourway, the men's Speedcross 4 trail running shoes come with all the same features listed above. Rated at 4.5 out of 5 stars by Amazon users, these are a great pair of trail running shoes - and an even better price.

Best Amazon Prime Day Home Gym Equipment Deals UK

Bowflex BodyTower Home Gym | On sale for £259.99 | Was £390 | Saving you £130.01 at Amazon The BodyTower from respected home fitness brand Bowflex is a nifty bit of kit that allows you to increase the variety and intensity of your workouts. The heavy-duty steel frame provides a solid and stable base from which to perform over 20 exercises - helpfully, how-to guides are included covering squats, chin ups, triceps dips, push-ups, supine rows, raised bridge, vertical knee raises, crunches, assisted leg squats, forward angle calf raises, assisted triceps dips, chest dips, incline push ups, pull ups, hanging leg raises, rear decline plank, hanging hip-leg raises, and assisted inverted row.

SIXPAD Unisex Ems Abdominal Trainer Training Gear Abs Fit2, Black, One Size | was £230.00 | now £174.00 on Amazon

Go go go! At the time of writing, this deal was 33% claimed, so there's lots of people out there looking for a six pack. Be one of the lucky ones. Package includes the abs system and your first set of gel applications absolutely free.

Wattne W2 Muscle Massage Gun |Now £93.99 | Was £139.99 | Saving you £46 at Amazon This brilliant massage gun has a near-perfect five-star rating at Amazon - and with good reason. It's easy to use, with an LCD screen that lets you know the speed (of which there are 20) and battery status. As massage guns go, it's quiet too - just 30-55dB, depending on the speed. The interchangeable massage attachments allow you to work every inch of the body, from larger muscles like the thighs to more delicate areas such as the neck. Plus, it all comes in a handy and sleek carry case, to make sure you never lose a bit. Who needs a masseuse?

Best Amazon Prime Day Healthy Eating Deals UK

SlimFast Meal Replacement Powder Shake 50 Servings | On sale at £16.49 | RRP £29.99 | Saving you £13.50 at Amazon There's a reason that SlimFast's meal replacement shakes are so popular: when it comes to weight loss, for many people they work. If you've been using them as part of SlimFast's 3.2.1 plan, now's the perfect time to stock up your supplies. There are two flavours available in the Prime Day deal: Chunky Chocolate and Simply Vanilla. Add to basket now!

Bulk Powders Pure Whey Protein Powder Shake 1kg | On sale at £10.99 | Usually £21.99 | Saving you £11 at Amazon Premium protein brand Bulk Powders are a favourite amongst many, which is just one reason that this is such a top Prime Day deal. Produced right here in the UK, it contains an impressive 80% pure whey protein, making it great for muscle growth and the maintenance of muscle mass. A full range of flavours are available (everything from Peaches and Cream to Birthday Cake), so your favourite is sure to be available.

The Protein Works Vegan Wondershake 30 Servings | On sale at £19.99 | Usually £37.99 | Saving you £18 at Amazon Vegan protein powders have come a long way, and this one is a great example: it's high in protein (85%), low on sugar, virtually fat free and above all, has an acceptable taste. Not just acceptable: it actually tastes good, especially in comparison to some other popular vegan meal replacement products. What's more, there are eight flavours available.

NutriBullet Balance 9 Piece Set with Smart Nutrition Sensor and Bluetooth Technology | On sale for £118 | Was £149.99 | You save £31.99 at Amazon

The NutriBullet Balance power output is 1,200 Watts, enough oomph to pulverise all manners of fruit and veg into a fine, drinkable, nutritious pulp. This smart blender has a built-in scale and connects to the NutriBullet App where you can check and follow recipes: no need to measure ingredients separately on a kitchen scale! In the app, you can also track calories and macronutrients. The lip rings, flip-top lids and cups are all dishwasher safe too.

Amfit Nutrition Low Sugar Protein Bar | On sale for £11.60 | Was £17.05 | You save £5.45 at Amazon

Each 60-gram protein bar has less than 200 calories, and delivers 19 grams of muscle building protein. The Amift bars contain less than 1 gram of sugar and less than 20 grams of carbohydrates and only 5.2 grams of fat. Choose from six different flavours including Cookies & Cream and Jaffa Cake. Offer ends midnight 14 October!

George Foreman grill & griddle | Was: £74.99 | Now: £49

Get both a grill and griddle in one here with this versatile George Foreman cooking product, which is reduced in the Amazon Prime Day sale by 46%. Tasty deal, tastier food, and a healthier way to grill.

Best Prime Day Fitness Deals US

Best sports, fitness and running watch deals

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music GPS Running Watch | On sale for $219.99 | Was $449.99 | You save $230 at Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music has enough storage space to store up to 500 songs on the watch plus it's also Garmin Pay ready, meaning you can leave your phone behind when you head out running or cycling. This capable running watch is also swimproof, so triathletes can

Garmin vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch | On sale for $199.99 | Was $349.99 | You save $150 at Amazon

You can keep an eye on your health 24/7 with Pulse Ox (blood oxygen levels) and Body Battery energy monitor features and by tracking your respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration and more. There is also storage for music and pre-loaded sport profiles too. Regardless of the top-notch screen, battery life is still up to 8 days in smartwatch mode and up to 6 hours in GPS and music mode. Not bad at all!View Deal

Amazon Prime Day best running shoes deals US

Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe | was $70.00 | now $45.00 at Amazon

Save a huge 35% on the cost of the Charged Assert 8, an awesome road-running shoe for runners who need a balance of flexibility & cushioning. Durable leather overlays lock in your midfoot to prevent the upper sliding around while on the run, keeping you on your game. View Deal

Under Armour Women's HOVR Rise Cross Trainer | was $100.00 | now $69.00 on Amazon

Save 30% on these trainers perfect for the gym class where everything's on the table. Thanks to the 'zero gravity feel', these trainers are at home in any exercise environment, from burpees to barbell lifts.

Nike Men's Air Vapormax 3.0 Flyknit running shoe | was $193.97 | now $169.27 from Amazon

This is a heck of a shoe. With VaporMax Air technology to provide soft, lightweight responsiveness and flyknit construction seamlessly integrates breathability, stretch and support, get your run on in style. View Deal

Nike Men's Arrowz Sneakers | was $80.00 | now $22.30 at Amazon

Save an enormous 72% on these top-flight Arrowz sneakers. With a partially leather and mesh upper and soft padding at the back heel to cushion your ankle, a hot-knife outsole offers natural flexibility.View Deal

