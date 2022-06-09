My top 5 predictions for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Attention all shoppers who love to bag a bargain: Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) is coming. One of the biggest sales of the year, Prime Day has been officially confirmed to be taking place in July so we’re a month away from this exciting 2-day event.

As Deals Writer and Shopping Expert, I know how to find the best discounts and love to share my tips and tricks with T3 readers. One of my biggest tips before shopping the Prime Day sale is to make a list and stick to it. Not only does this mean you’re less likely to overspend on the day, it also makes you feel more prepared and ready to find the best prices.

Whether you’ve got your list already written up or you’re still trying to figure out what you need, I’m here to help with my top 5 predictions for Prime Day 2022 so you know what to look out for this year.

1. Amazon Devices

It’s hard to imagine the Prime Day sale without discounts on Amazon devices and services. Amazon has many products under its name, including Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Show speakers, Fire TV Sticks, Fire Tablets and Kindles, plus subsidiaries including Blink and Ring.

In the Prime Day 2021 sale, the Fire TV Stick was the most popular item purchased in the UK so I anticipate that Fire TV Sticks will receive another big discount this year. In the leadup to Prime Day 2022, I’ve already seen huge price cuts on Amazon devices of up to 50% off so I imagine Prime Day will have even bigger discounts. Echo speakers are always in high demand so I also predict Echo Dots and Echo Shows will be the main attraction this year.

As you need a Prime account (opens in new tab) to shop the sale, it’s very unlikely that there will be any discounts on Prime but I suggest you look for deals on other Amazon subscriptions, like Audible (opens in new tab) and Kindle Unlimited (opens in new tab). In the Amazon Black Friday 2021 sale, you could get 3 months of Audible for just 99p and following the success from that, I wouldn’t be surprised to see that again or something similar for Kindle Unlimited.

T3 will be keeping an eye on all Prime Day deals (opens in new tab) in our hub but for specific products, check out the following deals guides: Fire TV Stick deals (opens in new tab), Kindle deals (opens in new tab), Fire tablet deals (opens in new tab), Echo deals (opens in new tab), Echo Show deals (opens in new tab) and Echo Buds deals (opens in new tab).

2. Headphones

If you’re looking for some new headphones or audio products like speakers and sound bars, I suggest looking at the Prime Day sale. Almost everyone has a pair of headphones so if your current pair are past their best, make sure to check out Amazon for the best prices.

Noise cancelling and wireless headphones and earbuds are at the top of my predictions list and I anticipate lots of price drops on popular brands and devices. If you don’t mind too much about these features, I imagine wired models and basic headphones will be some of the cheapest options but it’s up to you how simple you want to go. While black and white are the more popular colours when it comes to headphones or earbuds, I predict different colours will have bigger discounts so consider this when buying a new set.

Apple often has discounts at Amazon during sales events so I’d keep my eye out for AirPods deals (opens in new tab). Other brands I expect to see in the Prime Day sale are Sony and Beats.

(Image credit: Amazon)

3. Laptops & Tablets

Amazon is always full of great computing deals, whether it’s on laptops, desktops and tablets or accessories like mice, keyboards and storage drives. Throughout this year, I’ve been reporting on the best laptop deals (opens in new tab) and I predict that Prime Day will cut hundreds of pounds and dollars on popular laptops and tablets. If you’re on the hunt for a new laptop, 2-in-1 laptops and Chromebooks have been heavily discounted throughout the big sales this year, including Easter, the Jubilee Bank Holiday and Memorial Day.

Tablets are also incredibly popular for both work and play. This Prime Day, I think Amazon Fire tablets and Kindles will be bestsellers but despite this anticipated popularity, I wouldn’t be surprised if iPads swooped in and took the crown. Other tablet brands to look at are Samsung and Lenovo which I’m sure will also have price cuts.

4. Smart Home

Smart devices are at the top of everyone’s list and as almost everyone has a smart home product in their household, I think Amazon will have a dedicated smart home section with tons of deals and discounts this year.

In late May, Amazon ran its Smart Home Week (opens in new tab) which had discounts on a wide range of smart home products. On Prime Day, I expect to see similar discounts on smart bulbs, video doorbells, security cameras and smart thermostats. As Amazon has its own smart home products, including speakers, displays and security cameras, other popular brands I imagine will be involved are Google Nest, Philips Hue, Arlo, tado and many more.

(Image credit: Amazon)

5. Vacuum cleaners

Let’s be honest: no one enjoys buying cleaning products, especially not vacuum cleaners! They can be quite expensive and a bit frustrating but if you need to replace your old vacuum, I’d suggest looking at the Prime Day sale.

In 2021, Shark cordless vacuum cleaners were among the bestsellers so I wouldn’t be surprised to see discounts on vacuums again this year, including corded, cordless, upright and robot models. I predict that Shark will have big deals again this year and going off previous sales and events, I expect to see discounted models from Dyson, Gtech, Ecovacs, Henry and Vax.

BONUS: What else to watch out for this Prime Day

This Prime Day is promising to be bigger than the last so I thought I’d give you more recommendations of products to watch out for this year. Health and beauty was a popular category in 2021 and as Amazon is currently running its Smile Month (opens in new tab), I predict that electric toothbrushes will be a big part of the Prime Day sale this year, including discounts on Oral-B and Philips.

Air fryers are a must-have in all kitchens so keep an eye out for deals on air fryers, multi-cookers and pressure cookers, from popular brands like Ninja and Tefal. Alongside product deals for inside the home, I imagine gardening tools and furniture for outside the home will be popular, especially as Prime Day falls in July.