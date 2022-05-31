The best deals from Amazon Smart Home Week, including speakers, cameras & doorbells

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It’s Amazon Smart Home Week! Due to our love of staying connected and the need to simplify our day-to-day tasks, Amazon is running a smart home sale this week where you can get up to 40% off popular smart home products and brands.

Almost every household in the world has a smart home (opens in new tab) device, whether it’s a powerful speaker, interactive video doorbell or an intelligent smart display. If you’re on the lookout for new devices to add to your smart home or you’re interested in starting your smart home setup, the Amazon Smart Home Week has everything you could possibly need to do just that.

Shop the full Amazon Smart Home Week sale (opens in new tab)

Having a smart home or just a few smart devices here and there is incredibly beneficial. They not only keep you connected to your home, friends and family in the form of the best smart speakers (opens in new tab) but they also make every day tasks much easier.

Most smart home devices can be operated or controlled remotely so you can keep a close eye on your home at all times and make sure everything is ready for you once you unlock your front door. If you’re looking to save money, the best smart thermostats (opens in new tab) and the best smart plugs (opens in new tab) can contribute towards this as they help you save power and energy (see the 3 smart home devices I use to save money on energy bills (opens in new tab) for more). Finally, if you want to update your home security, the best smart security cameras (opens in new tab) and the best video doorbells (opens in new tab) monitor your house at all times and alert you to any disturbances or motion.

So, what can you expect to find from the Amazon Smart Home Week sale? Well, everything we mentioned above! Right now, you can find top deals on smart displays, cameras, doorbells, light bulbs, speakers, smartphones and much more. There are some great discounts on popular brands in the sale too, including Amazon, Google, eufy, Tado, Philips and Eve.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best deals from the Amazon Smart Home Week sale, including Echo smart speakers, Eve smart plugs and Tado smart thermostats.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (4th generation): was £49.99, now £27.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 4th generation of the Echo Dot speaker is the latest version of the popular Echo line and has a cute compact design with powerful sound and audio options. As it’s an Amazon product, the Echo Dot comes with Alexa built-in so you can control it hands-free with your voice. The Echo Dot is currently 44% off at Amazon and you can buy 2 for £45.98 when you use the code 2ECHODOT4 at the checkout. Take a look at the best Amazon Echo deals (opens in new tab) for more.

(opens in new tab) Ring Stick Up Cam: was £89.99, now £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Ring Stick Up Cam is a flexible security camera system that is ideal for both inside and outside the house. It’s extremely versatile and has an easy-to-use app and impressive video quality. This deal is on the battery version which is the cheapest compared to the elite version and this 22% discount makes it even more affordable. If you like Ring cameras, check out our best Ring camera deals (opens in new tab) for this month.

(opens in new tab) eufy Security Solo IndoorCam: was £37.99, now £27.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another popular security camera brand is eufy and the Security Solo IndoorCam is a handy device to pop into any room in your home. The AI records can detect whether a human or pet is present and only records when an event occurs. You can also communicate with the camera in real-time with two-way audio and it connects to Apple HomeKit, Alexa and Google Assistant.

(opens in new tab) Tado° Wireless Smart Thermostat Starter Kit: was £204.99, now £134.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A smart thermostat is an intelligent way to heat your home and save energy, and the Tado° Wireless Smart Thermostat is a top choice. This Starter Kit comes with the wireless temperature sensor and receiver, internet bridge, plugs, cables, and essentially everything you need to get started with controlling your heating. For more details, read our full Tado Smart Thermostat review (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Eve Energy Smart Plug & Power Meter: was £39.95, now £32.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Eve Energy Smart Plug & Power Meter lets you control your appliances while you’re away, including turning off your lights and setting schedules for your devices. It’s compatible with the Eve app, HomePod, HomePod Mini and Apple TV so you can use Siri to talk to your devices.

(opens in new tab) LEVOIT Smart WiFi Air Purifier: was £89.99, now £76.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want to keep the air in your home fresh and dust-free, the LEVOIT Smart WiFi Air Purifier is Alexa-enabled and removes 99.97% of allergies, dust, pollen and smoke in the air. You can use it via voice control or the VeSync App that allows you to set schedules and timers, check the filter and change the speed and mode of the fan.

With Amazon Prime Day 2022 (opens in new tab) right around the corner, Amazon is gearing up for its best sales event of the year. Similar to the Black Friday 2021 sales, we anticipate that Amazon will run themed weeks up until the Prime Day sale, like Smart Home Week. While Prime Day will undoubtedly have the biggest price drops on the day, it’s definitely worth taking advantage of some of these incredible smart home deals today.