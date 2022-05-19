Best Amazon Echo Buds deals for May 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re on the lookout for cheap deals on the Amazon Echo Buds, you’re in the right place. In general, wireless earbuds have become increasingly popular and are some of the hottest audio products on the market today. The best wireless earbuds deliver incredible sound, passive or active noise cancellation, have long-lasting battery life and are reasonably priced.

A top pair of earbuds that are somewhat overlooked in favour of Apple, Samsung and Sony models are the Amazon Echo Buds. Part of the Amazon Echo family, these wireless earbuds sound good, are easy to use and come with Alexa built-in. While AirPods and Galaxy Buds are more sought after due to their audio power, the Amazon Echo Buds are a perfect choice if you’re on a strict budget.

There are two versions of the Echo Buds: Echo Buds (1st gen) and Echo Buds (2nd gen). While the 1st generation is now slightly harder to find, both sets are affordable and are often heavily discounted at Amazon and other select retailers.

Here are the best Amazon Echo Buds deals for this month and the discounts we expect to see on them for Amazon Prime Day 2022 .

Echo Buds (2nd gen) deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

Starting off with the newest version, we have the Echo Buds (2nd gen) . The perfect earbuds for Alexa users, the Echo Buds (2nd gen) come with built-in Alexa which can be accessed via voice assistant to control your sound, noise cancellation, answer questions and take calls. They’re comfortable and secure with four sizes of ear tips included with your purchase.

We rated these earbuds highly in our Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) review and commented that while the battery life and ANC could be more effective, they “have good sound and hands-free access to everything Alexa has to offer, and are great value for money.” The Echo Buds (2nd gen) also earned a spot in our best wireless earbuds guide and in our best cheap headphones list. Priced at £109.99, the Echo Buds regularly drop to under £100 and we expect to see big discounts on them this Prime Day – more on that later.

Echo Buds (1st gen) deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Echo Buds (1st gen) are the older version of the 2nd generation but are still packed with an impressive range of features. With Bose noise cancelling, the sound is just as good as pricier earbuds and at a fraction of the cost, plus they come with Alexa and good quality microphones. We really enjoyed them in our Amazon Echo Buds review and found them to rival some of the bigger wireless earbuds brands. The main difference between the 1st and 2nd generation is the style and battery case, plus the audio is a bit stronger on the newer version.

These wireless earbuds are slightly harder to find now because they’ve technically been replaced by the 2nd generation. However, they’re still a great quality pair of earbuds and now that they’re older, you’ll be able to find them for a much cheaper price. You can find Echo Buds (1st gen) at retailers like eBay and Currys for much lower than their original price of £120.

What Echo Buds deals will I find on Prime Day?

(Image credit: Future)

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has been officially confirmed for July and we’re eagerly waiting in anticipation for the big day. In previous years, Amazon devices have been heavily discounted and extremely popular, with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K being the biggest seller in the 2021 Prime Day sale.

Amazon has a plethora of products in their catalogue, from Fire TV sticks to Kindles and Fire tablets. Its Echo range of products – including Echo Show displays, Echo Dot speakers and Echo Buds earbuds – are often discounted all year round but we’re seeing many price drops at the moment in the lead-up to Prime Day. For example, Echo Dot speakers are currently 44% off at Amazon so we anticipate the Echo collection to fall even lower in price.

We predict that the Echo Buds (2nd gen) will definitely be involved in the Prime Day 2022 sales. Originally priced at £109.99, these wireless earbuds have been fluctuating in price since last year, and hit its lowest ever price of £69.99 in April 2022. This July, we imagine that the Echo Buds will either drop to a similar price or go even lower – maybe £50?