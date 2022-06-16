Amazon Prime Day dates confirmed for 12-13 July 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Mark your calendars right now. Amazon has confirmed that this year's Prime Day event will take place on Tuesday 12th and Wednesday 13th July 2022. Amazon Prime Day has become a major sales event for the company, as it sees some of the largest discounts on products across the range.

While it's not quite on the same scale as Black Friday, it does offer a chance to save money in the summer (provided you're a Prime member). While Amazon's own products feature heavily, all areas of the site are included and other retailers have been known to join in with price drops too.

This year sees the timing of Prime Day returning to its normal July slot, rather than the earlier June date in 2021 and the later October event in 2020. However, instead of running on a Monday and Tuesday, the event has shifted forward to run from Tuesday to Wednesday.

This means that in the UK sales are likely to start at 12.01am on the morning of Tuesday 12th July and finish at 11.59pm on Wednesday. Meanwhile, in the US, sales are predicted to start at 12.01am PST (3.01am EST) on Tuesday 12th and finish at 11.59pm PST Wednesday (2:59 am EST Thursday).

What will be on sale during Prime Day 2022?

There's a strong chance that most Amazon-branded products will be discounted in some way during Prime Day, including Echo, Kindle, Blink and Fire devices, but it certainly won't stop there.

According to Amazon, some of its biggest sellers in 2021 included 23andMe DNA tests, Instant Pot pressure cookers and Organic Plant Based Protein Powder. We also saw savings on fashion, toys, kitchenware, household essentials, sports equipment and more.

It's a great time to pick up those big items that you've been considering buying for some time, especially if you're flexible with the exact model. My advice is to build up your wishlist now, so you have somewhere to start. As it also means you can see straight away which of those items have been reduced.

Of course, T3 will be here to bring your a rundown of the best deals as they are released. So, make sure you check in with us over the sale days, as well as the days leading up to the event for more information.