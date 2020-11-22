Amazon Black Friday deal slashes 30% off TP-Link Wi-Fi Extenders

Like many other retailers, Amazon's Black Friday sale kicked off early this weekend with some excellent offers on Amazon devices, smart home tech, and electronics. This deal is for those looking to get their Wi-Fi up to par in the home, with a killer deal on Wi-Fi extenders from TP-Link.

Amazon is taking 30% off both of TP-Link's best Wi-Fi extenders. great offer on TP-Link's AC1750 and AC2600 Wi-Fi extenders. The basic model, TP-Link's AC1750, is on sale for just $69.99 while the improved upon version, TP-Link's AC2600, is just $109.99 – $40 off it's standard retail price.

TP-Link AC2600 Wi-Fi Extender (RE650) | Was: $149.99 | Now: $109.99 | Savings: $40 (27%)

Send high-performance Wi-Fi across your home to eliminate dead spots and lag with the RE650. The range extender's Wave 2 Wi-Fi technology includes 4-Stream and 256 QAM, which create ultra-fast AC2600 Wi-Fi for seamless gaming and 4K streaming in any room.View Deal

TP-Link's AC2600 will be the preferred option for most users, offering increased range while maintaining speeds with Wave 2 Wi-Fi technology. Stream 4K TV episodes or movies, game seamlessly, and more . Its quad-antenna setup offers improved signal strength with an Intelligent Processing Engine to manage each Wi-Fi band and connection.

Between both deals, it's also the best value for your buck. Offering the superior version at just $110, the AC2600 will provide stronger coverage over the AC1750 in high-bandwidth usage settings. Small households will do fine with the AC1750, though, and at just $69.99 it's an unbeatable deal.

Black Friday Sales Guides

Now through November 27th, T3 will be covering some of the best Black Friday sales of the year with complete guides to the biggest retailers of the season. You can already check out a few of our comprehensive deal guides below!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

Be sure to also check out T3's Black Friday deals hub as well! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect, and more!

You can also take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.