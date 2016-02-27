By Max Parker
Best ski and snowboarding apps to power up the slopes
Track your runs, check the conditions and stay safe with these clever apps
With a slick design and plenty of nifty features, Edge Ski is a must download if you're heading out on the slopes this year. It uses your phone's GPS to plot your route down the mountain, giving you a whole load of piste maps too so you can dispose of those pesky paper versions. A speedometer lets you know how fast you're going, keeping a track of previous times and putting you head to head with your friends in a leaderboard. To avoid any enormous roaming charges when you get home, the app can also download all map and weather info from your resort for offline viewing.
Free | Download Edge Ski for iOS
Want to track everything about your ski runs from max speed and altitude to degree of descent? Ski Tracks is the one for you. This iconic snowsports app may not be the slickest, but the sheer amount of data it can track makes that easy to overlook. It'll track even if you're not connected to the internet, has a clever battery monitor mode to eke out some extra juice and comes packed with piste maps from a load of popular (and less popular) resorts.
79p | Download Ski Tracks GPS Track Recorder for Android | Download Ski Tracks GPS Track Recorder for iOS
Bad weather can put an end to a day on the slopes before you even get your boots on, so checking the conditions before you head out is vital. Using GPS, you'll be alerted to the closest piste with the best weather, while fellow skiers can upload personalised reports, maybe telling you to avoid a certain place. 2,000 ski resorts are supported and you'll be alerted immediately if any severe weather changes occur.
Free | Download Ski & Snow Report for Android | Download Ski & Snow Report for iOS
Safety is obviously key when you're swooping down an icy mountain at full pelt, so it makes sense to give you an easy way to send out a message if you find yourself in distress. Alert5 does just that, giving you customisable options for grabbing attention if the worst happens. An emergency contact can be instantly dialled, while a separate alert will automatically be sent out after a period of inactivity. It is a subscription service though, so while the initial download is free, you'll have a cough up £4.99 a year to make use of all the features.
Free (with subscription) | Download Alert5 for Android | Download Alert5 for iOS
Decided to ditch ski school, but aren't ready to tackle the mountain without a helping hand? Well, this app features a structured five-day course developed by ski instructor Ali Ross. Each day you'll get a new tip, ranging from improving your parallel turns to adapting your body, with each having about five or six steps to them. They're pretty strong tips, especially if you're not that confident on a pair of skis, though once you've reached the end there's little to make you dive in again.