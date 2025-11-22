I review phones as a job – my top pick is cheaper than ever (and not an iPhone)

2025 has been a really great year for phone launches. We've had Apple's mega-launch of the new iPhone Air, which got me thinking about what I continue to see as the best phone of the moment – if you're not an iPhone user, anyway.

I've been using Google Pixel 10 Pro XL for many weeks already, which is a stellar Android phone, no doubt, but if I was actually phoneless and had to buy something right now?

Well, I'd venture to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – especially as the best Black Friday sales have seen Samsung's flagship fall to its lowest-ever price (as verified by CamelCamelCamel).

I still think Samsung has the Phone of the Year – as was backed up by the T3 Awards 2025 – because the Pixel's glossier screen seems a little more prone to display scratch marks. The iPhone, meanwhile, remains even more pricey, without Black Friday deals making a dent.

What are the best phones?

Now there's always a binary decision to be made in regards to whether you're on team Apple (with its iOS software) or team Android (with Google's operating system).

If you're staunchly committed to one or the other already, then switching between the two could be quite the ordeal. This isn't a "one is better than the other" feature, as you probably already know where your preference lies.

However, in the mix of iPhones and Android handsets, there's plenty of great competition – especially in 2025, which has been a year of innovation. Samsung was swift out the gate with its Galaxy S25 Edge, which is super-slim – and ahead of Apple's iPhone Air in terms of timeline.

But while the super-slim gang is impressive to look at, I'm not so sure it's as practical as a larger, longer-lasting, and more feature-packed device. The S25 Ultra, for me, just does so much more that it's the pick. That said, it's behind the incoming crowd – such as the Oppo Find X9 Pro and OnePlus 15, both of which have huge batteries.

Before I shout about any more, however, it is worth pointing out that I'm talking about flagships here. These aren't cheap by any means – those with a more modest budget should check out T3's best cheap phones feature instead.