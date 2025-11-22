I review phones as a job – my top pick is cheaper than ever (and not an iPhone)

Looking for a new phone? Samsung's S25 Ultra is at its cheapest – and still rules

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)
2025 has been a really great year for phone launches. We've had Apple's mega-launch of the new iPhone Air, which got me thinking about what I continue to see as the best phone of the moment – if you're not an iPhone user, anyway.

I've been using Google Pixel 10 Pro XL for many weeks already, which is a stellar Android phone, no doubt, but if I was actually phoneless and had to buy something right now?

Well, I'd venture to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – especially as the best Black Friday sales have seen Samsung's flagship fall to its lowest-ever price (as verified by CamelCamelCamel).

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Save 20% (£250)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was £1,249 now £999 at very.co.uk

There are lots of retailers price-matching this deal. Whether you want to pick it up from Samsung direct, use Very, Currys, Argos or Amazon – it's the same discount at them all. That's because it's an official but time-limited Samsung deal, so you'll need to take action before 2nd December 2025.

View Deal

I still think Samsung has the Phone of the Year – as was backed up by the T3 Awards 2025 – because the Pixel's glossier screen seems a little more prone to display scratch marks. The iPhone, meanwhile, remains even more pricey, without Black Friday deals making a dent.

What are the best phones?

Now there's always a binary decision to be made in regards to whether you're on team Apple (with its iOS software) or team Android (with Google's operating system).

Image 1 of 3
iPhone 16 Pro Max
(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

If you're staunchly committed to one or the other already, then switching between the two could be quite the ordeal. This isn't a "one is better than the other" feature, as you probably already know where your preference lies.

However, in the mix of iPhones and Android handsets, there's plenty of great competition – especially in 2025, which has been a year of innovation. Samsung was swift out the gate with its Galaxy S25 Edge, which is super-slim – and ahead of Apple's iPhone Air in terms of timeline.

But while the super-slim gang is impressive to look at, I'm not so sure it's as practical as a larger, longer-lasting, and more feature-packed device. The S25 Ultra, for me, just does so much more that it's the pick. That said, it's behind the incoming crowd – such as the Oppo Find X9 Pro and OnePlus 15, both of which have huge batteries.

Before I shout about any more, however, it is worth pointing out that I'm talking about flagships here. These aren't cheap by any means – those with a more modest budget should check out T3's best cheap phones feature instead.