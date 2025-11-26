John Lewis best Black Friday tech deals are live: Experts pick the top tech

John Lewis is heavily promoting its Black Friday deals, which means plenty of chances to grab yourself some excellent lower pricing on various tech items ahead of Black Friday itself, on 28 November.

While JL sells all sorts of items – from mattresses to furniture – in this round-up we're only covering the best UK Black Friday deals for tech and electronics. That means everything from TVs to laptops, tablets to phones.

There's an official page dedicated to the John Lewis Black Friday sale on its site, but in order to save you time andeffort trawling through JL's own pages, our tech experts have picked out the best offers. It runs from now right through to close of 1 December, when Cyber Monday comes to an end.

John Lewis Black Friday 2025: Best deals today

John Lewis Black Friday sale 2025: Laptop deals

Save 40% (£230) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was £579.99 now £349.99 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ A T3 favourite during the Black Friday sales, Lenovo's entry-level laptop has frequently appeared on offer. But it's never been this low in price, making this already affordable Windows laptop a great deal for those with only moderate sums to explore buying a new machine.

Save £300 Apple MacBook Air (M2, 13-inch): was £999 now £699 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ This might not be the latest MacBook Air, but it'll last for years and has more than enough power for the vast majority of users. Getting it for this little – and brand new – is a great little deal, if you're able to grab it while it lasts.

John Lewis Black Friday sale 2025: Gaming deals

John Lewis Black Friday sale 2025: Phone deals

Save 25% (£200) Google Pixel 10: was £799 now £599 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ Google's best promotion for Black Friday is on its current flagship phone, with John Lewis also getting in on the action. With top-level performance and all the latest Android AI software features, this 6.3-inch handset is well worth your consideration – especially at this lower price.

John Lewis Black Friday sale 2025: Headphones deals

Apple AirPods 4: was £119 now £99 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ You see them everywhere for good reason – Apple's basic AirPods are great in-ear headphones, offering easy connectivity and great sound. There's no active noise-cancelling (ANC), though, so if you want that then you'll need to pay more.

John Lewis Black Friday sale: Tablet deals

Save 30% (£150) Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE: was £499 now £349 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ Samsung's tablet deal is one of its best Black Friday discounts – cutting nearly a third from the RRP. This is the Wi-Fi-only version of this tablet, with 128GB storage, making it ideal for indoor use for all the family. Running things is Samsung's own Exynos processor, so it's plenty powerful – and it also comes with an S Pen stylus to add versatility to its repertoire.

John Lewis Black Friday sale 2025: TV deals

Save £600 LG C5 OLED (65-inch, 2025): was £2,099 now £1,499 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ This is the TV I'd recommend to the vast majority of people in the market for a new display, and it's got a pretty huge discount right now. It's only on the 65-inch version, though, which is a factor to consider for sure!

Save 25% (£250) LG OLED B5 48-inch: was £999.99 now £749.99 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ The step below the C5 model, the B5 isn't quite as bright – but it's a lot more affordable. The stunning 4K picture quality doesn't negate any of OLED's benefits – perfect contrast and no light halo around subjects. And in its 48-inch form it's one of those rare smaller-scale OLED panels with all the latest features.

John Lewis Black Friday 2025: What you need to know

This Black Friday falls on 28 November, but the John Lewis sale for the big event is already live – and most of its deals shouldn't change much for the remainder of November.

That said, it's not impossible that on the day itself we'll see some new deals pop up, to justify the hype and get people even more interested in what's discounted. I'll be maintaining the above list of highlights throughout the rest of November to check for valuable new additions.