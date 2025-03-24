Apple on track with a Z Fold-like iPhone in 2026, says expert

It will make use of technology from the iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 16 in ultramarine
(Image credit: Future)
Sam Cross's avatar
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

The iPhone Fold is anticipated in 2026.

It's said to be like both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and the iPhone 17 Air.

When you want to see the pinnacle of innovation in the consumer technology space, you look to the world of foldable phones. As traditional slab handsets have stagnated into unparalleled similarity, folding devices have pushed the envelope like never before.

Up to this point, one brand has been notably absent from the space. While rumours have persisted for years, Apple has never unveiled an iPhone Fold.

That looks set to change, though, with the brand on track to unveil something next year. That confirmation comes from Mark Gurman, who is widely regarded as the best tipster when it comes to Apple information.

He said, "I expect [Apple] to launch its own foldable phone next year," going on to address the price, which is expected to be around $2,000. That's certainly not going to be an easy pill to swallow for many.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Still, the report does allude to one thing I've spoken about before. Gurman suggests that the iPhone Fold will make use of technology developed for the iPhone 17 Air, a new slim phone variant which the brand is expected to unveil later this year.

I had previously questioned the need for any such device. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge – which is expected to launch in the coming weeks – is similarly thin, but that frame doesn't sound especially ergonomic.

I did, however, ponder if these devices may be being used as a means to spread the associated R&D costs over a wider array of handsets. That would put less pressure on the foldable devices directly, by amortising the development costs.

The other thing worth noting is the 2026 release schedule. That one has flipped back and forth a number of times, with others suggesting a 2025 release may be on the cards.

Still, Gurman is well regarded in this area, and his persistent talk of a 2026 release is as good as gospel at this point.

Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Senior Staff Writer

Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸