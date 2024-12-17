Samsung Galaxy phones just snagged a crucial security upgrade

Quick Summary
Samsung just dropped a killer security upgrade for your device.
The new personal data engine is designed with the modern AI age – and even a quantum-powered future – in mind.
While the wonderful world of Android phones has always been pretty cutting edge, the last few years have been especially groundbreaking. With the rise of AI in just about everything, these little handsets are now filled with more computing power than early pioneers could have dreamt of.
While each brand is taking its own stab at the form – Google has Gemini, Apple employs Apple Intelligence and Samsung uses Galaxy AI – there's no denying the collective impact of these platforms. The technology is infiltrating every aspect of our daily lives, with all manner of software and hardware applications.
Now, Samsung has announced a new security feature, which is crucial for use in the modern age. Dubbed the personal data engine, the brand describes this as a powerful advancement which ensures on-device, cross-app personal data protection.
In essence, it's a new development for the storage of your personal data. That's housed in a secure space on your handset, and is encrypted by the Knox Vault technology which already holds down the fort on your phone, and is trusted to keep everything from your biometric data to your bank cards safe.
It even adds in something called post-quantum cryptography (PQC), in a bid to future-proof the system against the threats of tomorrow. In essence, PQCs use next-level cryptography to try and protect against the increased power of quantum computers. They're already in use by Google, for example.
It's a significant upgrade for users. Not only is security a big concern when it comes to AI, it's something which one of Apple's biggest competitors likes to shout about.
Apple has been vocal about its data protection and privacy in Apple Intelligence, and its something which fans of the brand are really hot on. Seeing Samsung step up to the plate and get set to go toe-to-toe is really exciting as a consumer. It suggests that the modern battleground of AI is going to remain just as competitive between these two powerhouses which have shaped the industry as we know it.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
