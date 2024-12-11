iOS 18.2 upgrade – here's how to get Apple Intelligence on your iPhone

Today sees the release of iOS 18.2, the update to Apple's latest operating system for the iPhone that brings the new Apple Intelligence features to the UK, Ireland, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

While most of the features have been available via the public beta now for some weeks, this is the first time that users can access them via the final version of the software. As most people prefer to wait for the final version to ensure compatibility with all their services, this is going to be the first chance for many to experience the Apple Intelligence features.

Apple Intelligence is the company's answer to AI features and includes a wide range of tools, including writing tools, photo editing, image creation, an upgraded email app and all new Siri voice assistant.

These features will be available on all new iPhone 16 models, plus the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models. Apple Intelligence also features on iPadOS 18.2, WatchOS 11.2 and MacOS 15.2 for all devices using an M-series silicon chip – everything from M1 onwards.

How to install iOS 18.2 on your iPhone

The first thing you'll need to do to get the Apple Intelligence features is upgrade to the latest version of iOS 18, which is now iOS 18.2. To do this on your phone, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

If you have Automatic Updates turned on, your phone should install this update automatically the next time you plug it in to charge and the battery is over 50%. Otherwise you will see the available update on this page and can select to install it straight away.

How to activate your Apple Intelligence features

To turn on the Apple Intelligence features on your compatible device (iPhone 16 models or iPhone 15 Pro / Pro Max) you need to activate them. Go to Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri. From here you can turn on Apple Intelligence. It will then download the additional generative models required. You can also set you talk and type Siri access here, and choose your new voice for Siri from a wider range of accents.

Image Playground

What to expect from Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence isn't one thing. It's more a range of features that weave themselves into your existing workflow. Some users might barely notice the difference, though if you dig a little deeper, they can help with everything you do on your iPhone.

The writing tools provide you with the ability to rewrite paragraphs or emails to change the tone of your writing or proofread them to avoid spelling and grammar errors. It also offers the ability to summarise large bodies of text or email chains, saving you time reading through long sections.

For photos, you can now search for images from your library with natural language describing what's in the picture. You can also use natural language to create and adjust memory collections. Plus for image editing, the new Clean Up tool lets you get rid of unwanted objects in your shot with a simple click.

My favourite tool is the new Image Playground app, which lets you create animation or illustrated images using text prompts, a series of scene and subject suggestions and named people, saved in your photos. So, if I wanted a picture of me as a scientist in a disco, it would do it instantly.

On the image creation side, there's also Genoji, which lets you create a unique emoji based on a text command, inside your normal emoji menu. You also have a more powerful version of Siri and an improved Mail app, with priority filters.

There's a lot to unpack, but I guarantee, you will find yourself using some of the new features regularly.