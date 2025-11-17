Best Black Friday deals 2025 LIVE – the biggest sales event of the year is now on

Black Friday might be a US phenomenon but it's been a solid date in the UK sales calendar since 2010. Today its arguably bigger than the Boxing Day sales and sees everyone from travel agents to car dealerships getting involved.
The big deals though are on technology. The fabled cheap TV is still very much a thing on Black Friday. Plus you can find huge savings on everything from air fryers to SSDs.
T3 has been covering Black Friday since day one and so to cut through the noise, we've curated the deals that we really rate and put them into this handy page. Deals change fast though, and to make sure we give you the very latest information, you'll find live updates at the bottom of the page, as well as quick links to the biggest sales and best deals right at the top.
Keep this page bookmarked as you'll want to check back here before making any purchase today. Plus, with today being payday for many people, it's the perfect time to start shopping for those Christmas gifts – all at a discount.
Black Friday top deals
- 🏷️ Apple: AirTags (4 Pack)
was £119, now £79 at Amazon
- 🎧 Apple AirPods Pro 2 was £229 now £169 at Amazon
- 🎧 Bowers & Wilkins: PX7 S2e:
was £240now £196 at Amazon
- 🚲 Brompton: up to 20% off ex-display and renewed bikes
- 📺 Hisense: 50 Inch 4K Smart TV
was £499, now £245 at Amazon
- 💻 Apple: MacBook Air M2
was £849,now £699 at John Lewis
- 🕹️ Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World + Donkey Kong Bananza:
was £489now £439 at very.co.uk
- 🎧 Nothing Headphone (1) was £299, now £199 at Nothing
- 🔈 LG US80TR 5.1.3 Sound Bar
was £1,099now £499 at Currys
- 🧑🍳 Ninja Max 6-in-1 Dual Zone DZ400UK Air Fryer
was £229.99now £158 at Currys
- ✨ Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum Cleaner:
was £399.99now £199.99 at Currys
- ☕ De'Longhi Magnifica S Bean To Cup Coffee Machine
was £479.99now £299 at Currys
- ⌚ Garmin Forerunner 165:
was £249now £169.99 at Argos
- 🏃♂️ Reebok Jet 100z Folding Treadmill:
was £699now £449 at Argos
- 🕹️ SecretLab Titan Evo:
was £469now £369 at Secretlab
- 🚴 Peloton Cross Training Series Bike Starter Package:
was £1,789now £1,439 at Peloton
Best Early Black Friday Sales
If you're outside the UK or looking for alternative deals, try the deals below:
Black Friday Headphone deals
The uprated 'e' version of the superb original are the latest and greatest over-ears from Bowers & Wilkins, complete with foam-filled leather earcups (yes, actual leather, how rare) and audiophile-grade sound quality that Hi-Res Audio fans will love.
The DALI IO-12 wireless headphones really show their audiophile-standard class, with proprietary technology and sublime, real leather construction. They can also double as a high-end passive pair when wired.
Winning the 2022 T3 Award for the Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones, Sony's 5-star ANC headphones are no doubt among the very best you can buy. The price has tumbled even further this Black Friday, making them an even better purchase than ever before.
Save £70 on the fantastic Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds at Amazon. Those are a killer pair of earbuds with top notch ANC and sound quality.
Black Friday Wearable deals
Google's latest Wear OS smartwatch is available with a great offer for Black Friday. You can save £70 on the Wi-Fi model, with a similar discount on the LTE version also available.
Packed with the latest tech, including Galaxy AI, Samsung's answer to the Apple Watch Ultra is equally rugged and capable. Its 47mm face is also stunning in the flesh, while LTE support means you don't always need to have your phone with you.
Save 33% on this stunning fitness smartwatch with up to 11 days of battery life, preloaded workouts, such as yoga, strength and Pilates, and memory to store songs from Spotify and Deezer offline.
The Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED Sapphire Edition features a vibrant display protected by a scratch-resistant sapphire lens. It includes a built-in speaker and microphone for calls and voice commands, advanced training metrics, and multi-band GPS for precise tracking. The watch offers up to 16 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and is water-rated to 10 ATM. Save £50 today!
The Garmin Forerunner 255 is a compact powerhouse tailored for runners and multisport athletes. It has built-in GPS and excels in delivering advanced running metrics.
Black Friday gaming deals
Read moreRead less▼
Save 5% on the latest Meta Quest mixed reality device. This is the 128Gb model but the 256GB version has £20 off too.