Best Black Friday deals 2025 LIVE – the biggest sales event of the year is now on

Black Friday might be a US phenomenon but it's been a solid date in the UK sales calendar since 2010. Today its arguably bigger than the Boxing Day sales and sees everyone from travel agents to car dealerships getting involved.

The big deals though are on technology. The fabled cheap TV is still very much a thing on Black Friday. Plus you can find huge savings on everything from air fryers to SSDs.

T3 has been covering Black Friday since day one and so to cut through the noise, we've curated the deals that we really rate and put them into this handy page. Deals change fast though, and to make sure we give you the very latest information, you'll find live updates at the bottom of the page, as well as quick links to the biggest sales and best deals right at the top.

Keep this page bookmarked as you'll want to check back here before making any purchase today. Plus, with today being payday for many people, it's the perfect time to start shopping for those Christmas gifts – all at a discount.

Black Friday Headphone deals

Save 18% Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e: was £240 now £196 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The uprated 'e' version of the superb original are the latest and greatest over-ears from Bowers & Wilkins, complete with foam-filled leather earcups (yes, actual leather, how rare) and audiophile-grade sound quality that Hi-Res Audio fans will love.

Save 26% Sony WF-1000XM5: was £219 now £161 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Save £70 on the fantastic Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds at Amazon. Those are a killer pair of earbuds with top notch ANC and sound quality.

Black Friday Wearable deals

Save 8% Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was £599 now £550 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Packed with the latest tech, including Galaxy AI, Samsung's answer to the Apple Watch Ultra is equally rugged and capable. Its 47mm face is also stunning in the flesh, while LTE support means you don't always need to have your phone with you.

Garmin Venu 2: was £226 now £201 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Save 33% on this stunning fitness smartwatch with up to 11 days of battery life, preloaded workouts, such as yoga, strength and Pilates, and memory to store songs from Spotify and Deezer offline.

Save 7% Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED Sapphire Edition (47mm): was £900 now £839 at Blacks Read more Read less ▼ The Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED Sapphire Edition features a vibrant display protected by a scratch-resistant sapphire lens. It includes a built-in speaker and microphone for calls and voice commands, advanced training metrics, and multi-band GPS for precise tracking. The watch offers up to 16 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and is water-rated to 10 ATM. Save £50 today!

Save 33% Garmin Forerunner 255: was £299.99 now £199.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Garmin Forerunner 255 is a compact powerhouse tailored for runners and multisport athletes. It has built-in GPS and excels in delivering advanced running metrics.