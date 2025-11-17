Jump to category:

Best Black Friday deals 2025 LIVE – the biggest sales event of the year is now on

Black Friday savings from Amazon, Argos, Currys, John Lewis and more

in Deals
Black Friday might be a US phenomenon but it's been a solid date in the UK sales calendar since 2010. Today its arguably bigger than the Boxing Day sales and sees everyone from travel agents to car dealerships getting involved.

The big deals though are on technology. The fabled cheap TV is still very much a thing on Black Friday. Plus you can find huge savings on everything from air fryers to SSDs.

Keep this page bookmarked as you'll want to check back here before making any purchase today. Plus, with today being payday for many people, it's the perfect time to start shopping for those Christmas gifts – all at a discount.

Black Friday top deals

Best Early Black Friday Sales

If you're outside the UK or looking for alternative deals, try the deals below:

Black Friday Headphone deals

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e
Save 18%
Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e: was £240 now £196 at Amazon
The uprated 'e' version of the superb original are the latest and greatest over-ears from Bowers & Wilkins, complete with foam-filled leather earcups (yes, actual leather, how rare) and audiophile-grade sound quality that Hi-Res Audio fans will love.

DALI IO-12 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
DALI IO-12 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones: was £999 now £849 at Richer Sounds
The DALI IO-12 wireless headphones really show their audiophile-standard class, with proprietary technology and sublime, real leather construction. They can also double as a high-end passive pair when wired.

Sony WH-1000XM5
Save 18%
Sony WH-1000XM5: was £249 now £205 at Amazon
Winning the 2022 T3 Award for the Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones, Sony's 5-star ANC headphones are no doubt among the very best you can buy. The price has tumbled even further this Black Friday, making them an even better purchase than ever before.

Sony WF-1000XM5
Save 26%
Sony WF-1000XM5: was £219 now £161 at Amazon
Save £70 on the fantastic Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds at Amazon. Those are a killer pair of earbuds with top notch ANC and sound quality.

Black Friday Wearable deals

Google Pixel Watch 3 – 45mm
Google Pixel Watch 3 – 45mm: was £399 now £249 at Amazon
Google's latest Wear OS smartwatch is available with a great offer for Black Friday. You can save £70 on the Wi-Fi model, with a similar discount on the LTE version also available.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Save 8%
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was £599 now £550 at Amazon
Packed with the latest tech, including Galaxy AI, Samsung's answer to the Apple Watch Ultra is equally rugged and capable. Its 47mm face is also stunning in the flesh, while LTE support means you don't always need to have your phone with you.

Garmin Venu 2
Garmin Venu 2: was £226 now £201 at Amazon
Save 33% on this stunning fitness smartwatch with up to 11 days of battery life, preloaded workouts, such as yoga, strength and Pilates, and memory to store songs from Spotify and Deezer offline.

Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED Sapphire Edition (47mm)
Save 7%
Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED Sapphire Edition (47mm): was £900 now £839 at Blacks
The Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED Sapphire Edition features a vibrant display protected by a scratch-resistant sapphire lens. It includes a built-in speaker and microphone for calls and voice commands, advanced training metrics, and multi-band GPS for precise tracking. The watch offers up to 16 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and is water-rated to 10 ATM. Save £50 today!

Garmin Forerunner 255
Save 33%
Garmin Forerunner 255: was £299.99 now £199.99 at Amazon
The Garmin Forerunner 255 is a compact powerhouse tailored for runners and multisport athletes. It has built-in GPS and excels in delivering advanced running metrics.

Black Friday gaming deals

Meta Quest 3S
Meta Quest 3S: was £289 now £229 at John Lewis
Save 5% on the latest Meta Quest mixed reality device. This is the 128Gb model but the 256GB version has £20 off too.

