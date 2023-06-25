Finisterre Nieuwland 3/2 Yulex Back Zip Wetsuit review: naturally better

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Finisterre Nieuwland 3/2 Yulex Back Zip Wetsuit review in a nutshell: made from natural materials and constructed to a very high standard, Finisterre's first back zip suit is a pleasure to wear and is less taxing for the environment. A win for everyone.

British outdoor brand Finisterre has long been known as one of the best wetsuit manufacturers. However, up until recently, their wetsuits came with front zips only. In fact, the Nieuwland 3/2 Yulex Back Zip Wetsuit, the subject of this review, is the first wetsuit from the premium brand with a rear zip.

Made from the same natural Yulex rubber as all other wetsuits from Finisterre since 2021, the Nieuwland 3/2 Yulex Back Zip Wetsuit is an outstanding piece of garment with fine details, making it our top choice of wetsuits at the moment. Read my review below to find out why this is the ultimate wetsuit for most people, whether you're into wild swimming, surfing, paddle-boarding or anything in between.

(First review June 2023)

Finisterre Nieuwland 3/2 Yulex Back Zip Wetsuit review: price and availability

The Nieuwland 3/2 Yulex Back Zip Wetsuit is Finisterre's first back-zip wetsuit and is available to buy now directly from Finisterre UK, Finisterre US and Finisterre AU for a recommended retail price of £250/ $330/ AU$ 555. It's only available in one colourway, Ink / Manuka. That said, Finisterre have a number of different wetsuit options, from the summery Nieuwland 2e Yulex Sleeveless Shorty Wetsuit (£115) to the cold-water specialist Nieuwland 5s Yulex Hooded Wetsuit (£425).

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Finisterre Nieuwland 3/2 Yulex Back Zip Wetsuit review: specifications

Thickness: 3mm body, 2mm panels on underarm and lower leg

Water temperature (°C): 14-18°

Main Body: Yulex Pure natural rubber produced in the USA

Inner: Yulex natural rubber laminated with 100% Recycled Polyester

Outer: Yulex natural rubber laminated with 87% Recycled Polyester, 13% Recycled Spandex

Seams: double-needle blind stitch construction with AquaA Solvent-Free Glue

Entry: rear zip

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Finisterre Nieuwland 3/2 Yulex Back Zip Wetsuit review: design and quality

Finisterre's wetsuits are made from natural Yulex rubber, a more sustainable alternative to neoprene. The latter is a synthetic rubber compound often used in wetsuits and has its merits, but admittedly, it's more taxing on the environment than Yulex.

Of course, the Nieuwland 3/2 Yulex Back Zip Wetsuit isn't just a wetsuit cut out from a big slab of rubber. The main body is Yulex, while the inner is Yulex laminated with recycled polyester for added durability and structural integrity. The outer is – surprise! – Yulex laminated with recycled polyester but also recycled Spandex for extra stretchiness.

The wetsuit is 3mm thick with 2mm panels on the underarm and lower leg. It provides enough insulation from spring through autumn, especially in the UK, where water temperatures stay pretty consistent throughout the year. I would say you can use the Nieuwland 3/2 Yulex Back Zip Wetsuit all year-around in the UK.

The Finisterre Nieuwland 3/2 Yulex Back Zip Wetsuit has a "custom neck pattern" to reduce flushing (more on this below), flexible shoulders and upper body and tension wrist bands.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Finisterre Nieuwland 3/2 Yulex Back Zip Wetsuit review: performance

The first thing you'll notice when putting on the Nieuwland 3/2 Yulex Back Zip Wetsuit is that it's pretty darn tight. This is by design, though – Finisterre says that their "suits are made to a bespoke pattern and may vary from other suits you have owned" and that "it will loosen slightly after 10-15 wears."

If you're a casual swimmer looking for a wetsuit to use a couple of times a year, Yulex might not be the ideal choice for you. Synthetic materials are not necessarily environmentally-friendly, but they can be modified to fit better instantly, unlike natural materials that inevitably are slower to adapt.

That said, I found the Nieuwland 3/2 Yulex Back Zip Wetsuit comfortable to wear once it was on. It's stretchy in the right areas, and I found it exceptionally comfortable for swimming and being in the water generally. The "custom neck pattern" that's said to reduce flushing does its job okay, although there was undoubtedly some flushing around the back of my neck.

The construction, including the stitching and glueing, was spot on. I felt no rubbing anywhere in the suit, and very little water ended up inside the wetsuit after our swimming session in the lake. The arms and legs fit just right and prevent water from entering the suit exceptionally well.

Once out of the water, taking off the Nieuwland 3/2 Yulex Back Zip Wetsuit is a breeze. Well, in wetsuit terms, anyway. Yulex seems to hold onto water pretty well and is a bit cumbersome to wring out the suit after use, which also makes the wetsuit heavier to carry.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Finisterre Nieuwland 3/2 Yulex Back Zip Wetsuit review: verdict

No matter the niggles, I thoroughly enjoyed wearing and using the Nieuwland 3/2 Yulex Back Zip Wetsuit. It's the perfect jack-of-all-trade suit, ideal for swimming, surfing, paddle-boarding or anything else you might want to use it for. And best of all, it's a sustainably-made garment from a company with certified B Corp credentials.

Sure, it's a bit of an investment, and unless you frequently visit water, it might be harder to justify the price, but I don't think casual swimmers or occasional paddle boarders would seriously consider splashing out on the Finisterre Nieuwland 3/2 Yulex Back Zip Wetsuit. If you like spending time in open waters, in a professional capacity or otherwise, this suit is almost a must. Especially if you care about the environment.

Finisterre Nieuwland 3/2 Yulex Back Zip Wetsuit review: also consider

O'Neill's Hyperfreak is undoubtedly one of the most flexible and comfortable wetsuits on the market. It dries quicker than most rival wetties, including the Nieuwland 3/2 Yulex Back Zip Wetsuit, and is lighter than most. Read Rich's full O'Neill Hyperfreak review.

The SRFACE Heat wetsuit does an excellent job of straddling the lines between flexibility, durability and warmth and performs as well as wetsuits that cost substantially more. The only issue we've ever encountered were external seams that started to degrade in a couple of places after six months or so of use. Read the full SRFACE Heat wetsuit review, also by Rich.

Finally, an excellent quality, winter-ready suit that will suit hardy surfers looking to move away from neoprene, Finisterre's Nieuwland 5mm is an innovative and beautifully made wetsuit that will be ideal for seasoned cold-water surfers looking to put their money where their mouth is by making an eco-friendly purchase. Read Sian's full Finisterre Women’s Nieuwland 5mm Hooded Wetsuit review.