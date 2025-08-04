DJI really wants you to try its latest gadget – so it's slashing £300 off the price

It's only been a couple of months since DJI released the behemoth Power 2000 and the updated version of the Power 1000, aptly named DJI Power 1000 V2. Now, the brand has decided to shift the latter, and is offering £300 off the asking price, which is nearly 40% off RRP!

The Power 1000 V2 refines everything that was good about the original. It's faster, tougher and smarter, providing content creators with an even better power backup for their thirsty gadgets. Use the code 87UNTE6Q at checkout and save BIG now.

DJI Power 1000 V2: was £799 now £499 at Amazon The DJI Power 1000 V2 is a sleek, fast-charging power station with 1,024Wh capacity, 2,600W output, and a full recharge in under an hour. App-connected, roadtrip-ready and surprisingly compact, it’s luxury-level backup power for your tech-savvy life. Use the code 87UNTE6Q at checkout.

The DJI Power 1000 V2 builds on the original model’s strengths with major upgrades aimed squarely at creators who demand fast, reliable power in unpredictable environments.

Unlike its predecessor’s 2,200 W continuous output, the V2 delivers 2,600 W, enabling you to run more gear simultaneously, from hotspots to lighting rigs, without dropping performance.

Charging performance sees the biggest leap: 0–80 % in just 37 minutes and full recharge in 56 minutes compared to the original Power 1000’s 50-minute and ~70‑minute benchmarks, respectively.

The V2 introduces a hardened BMS with “potting” protection around the inverter, smarter app-based control via the DJI Home app, and a 0.01-second UPS switchover, doubling the uptime reliability of the original.

Physically, the two models match at 448×225×230 mm, though the V2 weighs slightly more (~14.2 kg vs. ~13 kg) due to bolstered internals. Enhanced features include expanded altitude tolerance (up to 5,000 m) and greater cycle longevity, retaining over 80 % capacity after 4,000 cycles, outpacing the original’s 70 % lifespan.