The best Garmin for beginner runners just got a big discount – but it won’t last

If you’ve recently taken up running and want a smartwatch that’s easy to use but packed with helpful features, the Garmin Forerunner 55 is a great place to start. What’s better is, it currently has 30% off at Decathlon, so you can grab it for £124.99 instead of £179.99.

The Forerunner 55 gets the basics right, with plenty of useful features to help you get better at running – including Garmin Coach, built-in GPS, and even personalised run workouts – all in a lightweight, affordable package. Some running wearables can be slightly overwhelming and complicated to use, but the Forerunner 55 keeps things simple with five intuitive buttons.

Garmin Forerunner 55: was £179.99 now £124.99 at Decathlon UK The Forerunner 55 offers a 2-week battery life, built-in GPS, and accurate tracking of running metrics like time, distance, pace, and speed. It also monitors heart rate and suggests workouts based on your training load.

Pace, speed, heart rate and steps are also tracked, and thanks to its 14-day battery life (20 hours in GPS mode), there’s plenty of juice to cover you doing a marathon (if this is something you aspire towards, of course).

General health metrics are solid too, as it’ll keep on top of your V02 max, stress, and body battery. Smart features are slightly more basic; you’ll get notifications delivered to your wrist and music controls, but that’s as far as it goes.

It may not be the most advanced Garmin on the market but, as we said at the start, it’s got everything a beginner would need. And there’s nothing worse than having a ton of features you don’t use anyway. Grab it now while it’s even cheaper!