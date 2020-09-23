Where can I get a flu jab? Boots limits jabs to cope with unprecedented demand – here's where to go instead

Flu jabs are looking to be more important than ever this year – if you're wondering where to get a flu jab, read on. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wage on into autumn, we have a new potential complication thrown into the mix: what happens when you combine COVID-19 with the annual flu season? The answer is further pressure on the NHS and social care workers, and potentially a much more serious illness for those unlucky enough to contract both at the same time (those at higher risk from coronavirus are also those at more risk of problems from flu).

As a result, getting vaccinated is more important than ever – especially for those in at-risk groups – and demand has shot up. While it's still possible to book a free or paid-for flu jab at many of the pharmacies and supermarkets you'd usually get one, Boots is the first supplier to limit its jabs to those aged 65 and over.

Browse the best face masks for a range of different uses

In July, the BBC reported that the NHS flu programme would this year include all over-50s, as well the whole households of those shielding from coronavirus and those in their first year of secondary school. That would mean around 30 million would be eligible for a free flu jab. Note, however, this updated list is not reflected in the free flu vaccine advice on the NHS website.

Where can I get a flu jab?

Wondering where to get a flu jab? You can check with your GP first, and if you're pregnant, you may be able to get your free jab from your midwifery service. However, if you need or want to book elsewhere, here's an overview of the current situation:

Boots

Boots is experiencing 'unprecedented demand' for flu jabs this year. As a result, the pharmacy has temporarily suspended flu jab bookings for those under the age of 65. For the moment, stock is being limited to those aged 65 and over.

There's a limited supply of flu vaccinations for those over 65, and you can make an appointment at the link below if you live in England or Wales (Scottish readers need to contact their local Boots pharmacy). When we checked our local stores, there was still plenty of availability for time slots, although this will likely vary dependent on where you live.

Lloyds Pharmacy

Lloyds Pharmacy typically offers free NHS flu jabs at its stores, but right now you can't book a slot through the Lloyds website. There's no information about why this is the case or when the situation might change, but you are able to register your interest using the link below, to be notified when you are able to book an appointment.

Superdrug

Superdrug offers free NHS flu jabs, as well as private jabs from £12.99. There's an online appointment booking service, but it doesn't seem to include the flu jab option at the moment. You may need to visit a local Superdrug store or call through to book an appointment.

Other places you can book a free or private flu jab include:

Who is eligible for a free flu jab?

Flu jabs are available for free to certain groups of at-risk individuals. Those eligible for free flu jabs include: anyone aged 65 and over, pregnant people, those in long-stay residential care, frontline health and social care workers, carers of older or disabled people who may be at risk. Free flu jabs are also available for those with certain health conditions that make them more vulnerable to flu complications.

This year, if you're shielding, or live with someone who's at high risk from coronavirus, you're also eligible for a free flu jab (see the NHS shielded patient list for details).

If you're not in one of these at-risk groups, you can still pay for a flu vaccine at many pharmacies. The jab may cost up to £20.

When should you get the flu jab?

The NHS recommends you go for your flu vaccine in the autumn, before the flu virus typically starts spreading. In other words: now.