Virtual Grand National 2020: betting, start time, live stream, runners and odds

The Grand National – with actual riders and horses – will not be taking place on Saturday, but there will still be a televised Grand National race which will be broadcast by ITV from 5pm BST on Saturday 4 April.

The Virtual Grand National will feature CGI representations of the 40 riders and runners which were most likely to take part in the race, and the outcome will then be decided by computer algorithm.

You'll be able to place bets on the Virtual Grand National horses at a range of online bookmakers, up to a maximum of £10 win per horse, or £10 each way. Profits will go to NHS Charities Together, which is the umbrella organisation which represents over 140 NHS charities. Collectively, the charities contribute £1 million a day to support the work of the NHS.

The initiative has the backing of Betting and Gaming Council members including bet365, William Hill, Sky Bet, BetFred and others.

"With the UK understandably and rightly in lockdown, unfortunately the Grand National can’t take place" said BGC Chief Executive Michael Dugher. "However, the virtual Grand National will be the closest we can get to creating one of those moments when we can all come together in celebration, not just for the world’s greatest sporting events, but for the NHS heroes working on the front line to keep us all safe."

Read on for the Virtual Grand National 2020 runners, odds, start time and how to watch the race.

Virtual Grand National betting

As with the usual annual Grand National you can place bets on the Virtual Grand National. However, this year there is a maximum bet limit of £10 win per horse, or £10 each way, according to the Betting and Gaming Council.

Please gamble responsibly. For help, support and advice about problem gambling contact the National Gambling Helpline free on 0808 8020 133 or via the Live Chat.

What time does the Virtual Grand National start?

The Virtual Grand National 2020 will start at 17:00 BST on Saturday 4 April. There will also be a second race – the Race of Champions – which will see Aintree legends Red Rum and Tiger Roll join 38 other runners.

How to watch the Virtual Grand National

The Virtual Grand National will be broadcast by ITV from 17:00 BST on Saturday, so if you're in the UK you will be able to watch it on your TV, through the ITV Hub or on ITV's website.

If you are outside the UK, then you will need to use a VPN to access the live stream online. A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – allows you to fool your laptop, desktop, mobile device or streaming box into thinking it's in another country. That's useful for getting around blocked sites in certain countries, watching foreign Netflix and, you guessed it, watching the Grand National. We recommend Express VPN, which tops our list of best VPNs.

Virtual Grand National odds

Tiger Roll is the current favourite to win at 5/1, which would give the horse its third Grand National win in a row, while Any Second Now is also looking good at 10/1.

The full list of Virtual Grand National runners and odds are below.

1 Tiger Roll, 5-1

2 Bristol De Mai, 20-1

3 Aso, 66-1

4 Elegant Escape, 20-1

5 Anibale Fly, 20-1

6 Top Ville Ben, 45-1

7 Beware The Bear, 33-1

8 Peregrine Run, 66-1

9 Jett, 50-1

10 Alpha Des Obeaux, 25-1

11 Total Recall, 40-1

12 The Storyteller, 40-1

13 Magic Of Light, 18-1

14 Talkischeap, 25-1

15 Yala Enki, 28-1

16 Ballyoptic, 25-1

17 Burrows Saint, 12-1

18 Definitly Red, 14-1

19 Sub Lieutenant, 33-1

20 Ok Corral, 25-1

21 Tout Est Permis, 80-1

22 Vintage Clouds, 33/1

23 Crievehill, 66-1

24 Lake View Lad, 50-1

25 Jury Duty, 40-1

26 Pleasant Company, 28-1

27 Acapella Bourgeois, 33-1

28 Shattered Love, 66-1

29 Any Second Now, 10-1

30 Potters Corner, 18-1

31 Dounikos, 50-1

32 Kildisart, 50-1

33 Death Duty, 50-1

34 Ramses De Teillee, 66-1

35 Valtor, 66-1

36 Saint Xavier, 66-1

37 Warriors Tale, 80-1

38 Double Shuffle, 100-1

39 Kimberlite Candy, 16-1

40 Walk In The Mill, 16-1

Gambling responsibly

Any form of gambling comes with risks and you should never gamble with money that you cannot afford to lose. If you suffer from a gambling problem, or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you discuss it with the National Gambling Treatment Service, which offers free, confidential help for anyone who is worried about their or someone else’s gambling.

If you need help, call the national gambling helpline free in the UK on 0808 8020 133 or live chat with a National Gambling Treatment Service adviser now – they're available 24/7 for advice and to help finding the right support.

If you are in the US, then call the National Problem Gambling Hotline on 1-800-522-4700.