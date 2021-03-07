How to watch Oprah interview with Harry and Meghan: FREE stream channels and time

Can't-miss-TV doesn't come around every day, but then neither do interviews with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are finally speaking out about their experiences in the public eye and you're in the right place to find out what time the Harry and Meghan interview is, together with key information on how to watch this Oprah interview - including absolutely FREE.

Yep, Oprah Winfrey - legendary American talk show host and close confidant of Meghan Markle's - secured the gig with 'Oprah with Meghan And Harry: A Primetime Special' set to air on Sunday night.

Ahead of the exclusive interview airing, we've been given some insight into what the interview will cover with a couple of clips already released in which Prince Harry makes comparisons between the media's treatment of his late mother, Princess Diana, and their own heckling by the British newspapers.

Whether or not you're a dedicated royalist, shots are certainly about to be fired. Make sure you know how to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview wherever you are.

Oprah interview with Harry and Meghan: time, channel and FREE stream options

You can watch Oprah with Meghan And Harry: A Primetime Special in the US on March 7 at 8pm ET/PST and 7pm CT. That's 1am GMT in the UK and 12pm AEDT on Monday in Australia.

It'll be airing on CBS and for FREE on the newly rebranded Paramount Plus (thanks to its 30-day free trial) with the interview now scheduled to run for two hours. In the UK, it has been confirmed it will air the following day on the free-to-air ITV1.

How to watch Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview when abroad

Happen to be out of the country when Oprah with Meghan And Harry: A Primetime Special is due to air? You can always use the best VPN to access your native broadcaster when you're outside of the country. Simply sign up, download the client to your chosen device and select a server in the destination you want to appear to be browsing from.

How to watch Oprah with Harry and Meghan: A Primetime Special in the US

Those in the US will be able watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview at 8pm ET/PST and 7pm CT on CBS, which comes as a part of most cable packages.

If you're all about cutting the cord (and/or in Canada), you can watch on the CBS streaming service, recently rebranded from CBS All Access to Paramount Plus. This will cost you from just $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year. You can also choose to opt for its limited commercial plan, setting you back $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

Whichever plan you go for, new customers will be eligible for a one month free trial before you're charged.

You can also get a live stream of CBS on FuboTV from $64.99 a month, AT&T TV Now from $69.99 a month or YouTube TV from $64.99 a month. All come with a free trial if you've not used them before.

Watch the Harry and Meghan Oprah interview: how to stream outside the US and for FREE

No subject off the table, a lot of feathers are about to be ruffled with the long awaited Oprah Winfrey interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Make sure you know how to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview wherever you are around the globe.

For Brits, it's been confirmed that Oprah with Harry and Meghan will be aired the day after its release in the US. Royalists can tune in to the free-to-air channel ITV1 on March 8 at 9pm GMT to see what is likely to be an exposé on the British monarchy.

Watch on your box or hop on ITV Hub with the option to watch live TV or watch back after it has aired. You'll be able to watch on just about any device, with apps available on iOS, Android, as well as most Smart TVs, current gaming consoles, and media streamers like Fire Stick and Roku.

For Australia there is no official word on who will receive the rights to broadcast the Harry and Meghan Oprah interview. That said, CBS has stated after it airs, the content will be receive a global distribution.

While not confirmed, it's also worth noting Australia has its own version of CBS' streaming service, 10 All Access, costing from AU$9.99 a month with a one month free trial available for new customers, so Aussies may well find the interview finds its way to

Do you happen to be abroad? If you're struggling to get the royal scoop while outside of your home country, you can make the most of a top VPN to get access to your streaming service of choice. Making you appear as though you're browsing from home, watch all your much-loved content as if you were.

