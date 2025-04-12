Forget the tariffs, Paddington 3 is now on Netflix to bring you joy

At the moment, it seems my Google Discover feed is full of news about tariffs and economic mayhem and not much else – to the point I want to just put my head in the sand and forget about it all.

Or, rather, turn on Netflix and tune into its new no.1 movie – because Paddington is back in Paddington In Peru, which is top of the best streaming service's chart right now. And it's top of my weekend watch list!

I never caught the third movie installment at the cinema, partly due to a lack of time, partly because its first spate of reviews weren't hugely shining. But now I can't wait to watch.

The reviews did eventually stack up positively, with Paddington In Peru's 93% Rotten Tomatoes score showing there's still love for everyone's favourite bear. And, right now, I think we all need this furry friend to bring some much-needed joy.

PADDINGTON IN PERU – Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Ben Wishaw returns to his role as Paddington, with such distinctive voice that I really can't imagine anyone else playing the bear. He captures the naivety and comedy just so perfectly.

Paddington In Peru's key villains are played by none other than Antonio Banderas, as Hunter Cabot, and his cousin, The Reverend Mother, played by Olivia Colman. That's some big names for the third flick, playing their roles in eccentric style.

One major shift in cast, however, is Mrs Brown. Played by Sally Hawkins for the first two movies, she stepped away from the role in 2023, to be replaced by Emily Mortimer instead. It's a straight swap, though, there's no further implication to the character.

British visual effects company, Framestore, is the brains behind the bear – and the team there has pulled off the animation so eloquently. From the eyes – 'hard stare', anyone? – to the fur, Paddington is an incredible and believable VFX accomplishment.

It's all of that combined – the cast, the visuals, the script – that really brings the magic. There's just such heartfelt sentiment to all Paddington movies, which will make you laugh and even cry. It's perfect family entertainment.

Sure, Netflix may have tariffs of its own – the 4K HDR option is pretty spendy these days, after a February price hike – but there's still enough on there to warrant the cover price. Paddington 3 only further instils why Netflix remains top of its game – and, right now, it's the perfect antidote in a pretty messed-up world.