Netflix price hike hits the UK too – here's how much your plan now costs

It hasn't taken long for the price rises to spread out across the pond

Netflix button on Philips remote
(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)
Rik Henderson
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

After raising subscription prices in the US and Canada, Netflix has now enforced price rises in the UK too.

Its three plans are now up to £2 per month more expensive, for existing and new customers.

A couple of weeks ago, Netflix announced a price hike for subscribers in the US, Canada, Argentina and Portugal, and at the time, it said that there was "nothing to share right now" about rises in other regions.

Well, it hasn't taken long to follow up with further news – UK members on all plans have seen their prices soar too.

The streaming service has informed customers in the UK that their plans have risen by up to £2 per month more (equating to a maximum of £24 per year extra). The change is immediate and affects existing and new subscribers.

It's not yet clear if prices in other regions have risen too – such as in Europe and Australia – but it is surely only a matter of time if not already.

What are the new Netflix UK prices?

The Netflix Standard with Ads plan has risen by £1 per month – that now puts it at £5.99 per month for a 1080p service that's supported by advertising.

The Standard plan will now cost you £12.99 per month (up by £2 per month). It also provides a 1080p service, but is ad-free and has access to the entire library of Netflix content.

Finally, the Premium plan now costs £18.99 per month (a raise of £1 per month). It gives access to the entire library of shows and movies in up to 4K HDR (Dolby Vision) and with Netflix Spatial Audio / Dolby Atmos.

Additional, external profiles can be added to the Standard and Premium plans for £4.99 per month with ads, £5.99 per month without.

The original Netflix Basic plan has now been discontinued.

Do the new prices affect Sky subscribers with Netflix?

If you have a Netflix subscription through Sky TV – as part of a Sky Glass or Sky Stream plan, for example – you won't be directly affected by Netflix's own price hike as the service comes as an added extra. However, Sky itself will soon put up its own prices, which may reflect the extra amount Netflix is charging at wholesale.

TOPICS
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸