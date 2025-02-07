Netflix price hike hits the UK too – here's how much your plan now costs

Quick Summary After raising subscription prices in the US and Canada, Netflix has now enforced price rises in the UK too. Its three plans are now up to £2 per month more expensive, for existing and new customers.

A couple of weeks ago, Netflix announced a price hike for subscribers in the US, Canada, Argentina and Portugal, and at the time, it said that there was "nothing to share right now" about rises in other regions.

Well, it hasn't taken long to follow up with further news – UK members on all plans have seen their prices soar too.

The streaming service has informed customers in the UK that their plans have risen by up to £2 per month more (equating to a maximum of £24 per year extra). The change is immediate and affects existing and new subscribers.

It's not yet clear if prices in other regions have risen too – such as in Europe and Australia – but it is surely only a matter of time if not already.

What are the new Netflix UK prices?

The Netflix Standard with Ads plan has risen by £1 per month – that now puts it at £5.99 per month for a 1080p service that's supported by advertising.

The Standard plan will now cost you £12.99 per month (up by £2 per month). It also provides a 1080p service, but is ad-free and has access to the entire library of Netflix content.

Finally, the Premium plan now costs £18.99 per month (a raise of £1 per month). It gives access to the entire library of shows and movies in up to 4K HDR (Dolby Vision) and with Netflix Spatial Audio / Dolby Atmos.

Additional, external profiles can be added to the Standard and Premium plans for £4.99 per month with ads, £5.99 per month without.

The original Netflix Basic plan has now been discontinued.

If you have a Netflix subscription through Sky TV – as part of a Sky Glass or Sky Stream plan, for example – you won't be directly affected by Netflix's own price hike as the service comes as an added extra. However, Sky itself will soon put up its own prices, which may reflect the extra amount Netflix is charging at wholesale.