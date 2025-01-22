Netflix raising prices yet again – here's how much your plan will cost

Quick Summary
Netflix is raising prices for subscribers in four countries, with an increase between $1 and $2.50, depending on your plan.
The move comes despite the streamer doubling Q4 profits year on year, and having its biggest new subscriber intake ever.
Netflix is increasing prices for customers in a number of countries, as it looks to capitalise on its largest ever quarterly subscriber increase, with 18.9 million new users joining the service during Q4 2024.
Interestingly, Netflix – which is one of the best streaming services around – isn’t increasing prices for everyone globally. Instead, the cost increase will hit the pockets of subscribers in the US, Canada, Argentina and Portugal.
Netflix defended the increase, telling investors (via the BBC): “As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix."
Netflix price increases
Here’s how the latest round of Netflix price increases look, with those on the "standard plan without ads" in line for the biggest cost hike, with Netflix asking for an additional $30 over the next 12 months compared to what you’ve been paying previously.
Ad-Supported
$1 monthly price increase, from $6.99 to $7.99 per month. Equivalent to an additional $12 over the course of a year.
Standard Plan without ads
$2.50 monthly price increase, from $15.49 to $17.99 per month. Equivalent to an additional $30 over the course of a year.
Premium
$2 monthly price increase, from $22.99 to $24.99 per month. Equivalent to an additional $24 over the course of a year.
Adding an Extra Member
$1 monthly price increase, from $7.99 to $8.99 per month. Equivalent to an additional $12 over the course of a year.
More subscribers, bigger profits
Netflix now boasts over 300 million subscribers, and thanks to a bumper Q4 of new subscriptions it finds itself in a very strong position. Net profits between October and December 2024 doubled compared to the previous year, with Netflix raking in $1.8bn.
It’s been 15 months since the last Netflix price increase in October 2023, and since then we’ve seen the streaming service diversify its offering to subscribers with live NFL games and fight nights alongside popular series and movies.
And there’s more live sports to come. Netflix has already started to broadcast live WWE wrestling, while the 2027 and 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be streamed alongside other events.
The move was announced after the firm’s Q4 financial earnings report and when quizzed about a possible price increase for UK users, Netflix said there’s "nothing to share right now".
John has been a technology journalist for more than a decade, and over the years has built up a vast knowledge of the tech industry. He’s reported on pretty much every area of consumer technology, from laptops, tablets, smartwatches and smartphones to smart speakers, automotive, headphones and more. During his time in journalism, John has written for TechRadar, T3, Shortlist, What Laptop, Windows 8 magazine, Gizmodo UK, Saga Magazine and Saga Exceptional, and he’s appeared in the Evening Standard and Metro newspapers.
Outside of work, John is a passionate Watford FC and Green Bay Packers fan, enjoys a Sunday afternoon watching the F1, and is also a Guinness World Record Holder.
