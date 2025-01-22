Netflix raising prices yet again – here's how much your plan will cost

Quick Summary Netflix is raising prices for subscribers in four countries, with an increase between $1 and $2.50, depending on your plan. The move comes despite the streamer doubling Q4 profits year on year, and having its biggest new subscriber intake ever.

Netflix is increasing prices for customers in a number of countries, as it looks to capitalise on its largest ever quarterly subscriber increase, with 18.9 million new users joining the service during Q4 2024.

Interestingly, Netflix – which is one of the best streaming services around – isn’t increasing prices for everyone globally. Instead, the cost increase will hit the pockets of subscribers in the US, Canada, Argentina and Portugal.

Netflix defended the increase, telling investors (via the BBC): “As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix."

Netflix price increases

Here’s how the latest round of Netflix price increases look, with those on the "standard plan without ads" in line for the biggest cost hike, with Netflix asking for an additional $30 over the next 12 months compared to what you’ve been paying previously.

Ad-Supported

$1 monthly price increase, from $6.99 to $7.99 per month. Equivalent to an additional $12 over the course of a year.

Standard Plan without ads

$2.50 monthly price increase, from $15.49 to $17.99 per month. Equivalent to an additional $30 over the course of a year.

Premium

$2 monthly price increase, from $22.99 to $24.99 per month. Equivalent to an additional $24 over the course of a year.

Adding an Extra Member

$1 monthly price increase, from $7.99 to $8.99 per month. Equivalent to an additional $12 over the course of a year.

Netflix now boasts over 300 million subscribers, and thanks to a bumper Q4 of new subscriptions it finds itself in a very strong position. Net profits between October and December 2024 doubled compared to the previous year, with Netflix raking in $1.8bn.

It’s been 15 months since the last Netflix price increase in October 2023, and since then we’ve seen the streaming service diversify its offering to subscribers with live NFL games and fight nights alongside popular series and movies.

And there’s more live sports to come. Netflix has already started to broadcast live WWE wrestling, while the 2027 and 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be streamed alongside other events.

The move was announced after the firm’s Q4 financial earnings report and when quizzed about a possible price increase for UK users, Netflix said there’s "nothing to share right now".