Sky price hike coming soon – here's when and how much extra it'll cost you

Quick Summary
Sky is raising its prices from April.
Its TV and broadband packages will rise by an average of 6.2% – a sum that's more than double the current inflation rate in the UK.
Sky has confirmed that it will be raising the prices of its TV and broadband packages in the UK soon. And the worst news is that the hike is above inflation.
It has been revealed that, on average, customers will have to pay 6.2% more for a subscription – the current UK inflation rate is 2.5%.
This will be the largest price rise for Sky services in recent years, with the company admitting that over the last four, its "prices have broadly increased in line with inflation".
However, it also claims that the extra amount customers will be charged is "either in line with or lower than other providers".
When will Sky's 2025 prices increase?
The price rise will take place in April – in time for the start of the new financial year.
It'll affect broadband and TV packages although Sky's broadband and mobile social tariff will remain frozen to "protect the most vulnerable".
All current customers will be contacted in the coming weeks to find out the specific impact for them.
How much will Sky customers have to pay after the price hike?
Sky is yet to reveal the exact numbers on individual price rises – after all, not all packages are the same, nor are customers' bills. However, the average price rise of 6.2% will mean that for every £10 you pay per month, you'll have to pay £10.62.
So, for example, if you subscribe to Sky's Essential TV & Full Fibre 100 broadband package for £37 per month, from April you'll pay around £39.30 per month (or around £27.50 more per year).
Of course, that's only taking into account the average rise percentage. Some packages might see higher rises, some less. Either way, you'll be paying more for Sky entertainment and internet than you do currently.
Why is Sky raising its prices?
Sky has cited a healthy period of investment as the reason for its price hike. It says that it has improved its services while also having to pay wholesalers more for its broadband infrastructure (after all, it uses BT's Open Reach services to deliver your internet and doesn't own its own network).
There are also exciting new products in the pipeline, with an event being held next Tuesday (11 February) to launch something big for the firm. We expect it to be Sky Glass 2, in fact.
It has also recently launched its cheapest ever all-in-one TV plan, which includes Sky Stream, more than 100 channels, Netflix and Discovery+ for just £15 per month. However, that might also be subject to the April price rise, of course.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
