Sky to launch something "smarter, brighter, and better" in February – Sky Glass 2 anyone?

Could we see a massive upgrade on Sky's own television?

Sky Glass showing Netflix&#039;s Kaos with Jeff Goldblum as Zeus
(Image credit: Sky / Netflix)
Rik Henderson
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

Sky has invited press to a major event in February next year.

It teases that we'll see something "smarter, brighter, and better than ever before". Could it be Sky Glass 2 at last?

No sooner had we written about the latest software update for Sky Glass and Sky Stream than another big announcement from the broadcast / TV tech firm arrives.

It has invited T3 to a major launch event in February 2025 which has lead the team to wonder what it'll soon unveil.

"See what's next," it says on the invite. "Smarter, brighter, and better than ever."

Now that could apply to a new channel or service, but something tells us that it's a bit bigger than that. After all, the last time we were invited to a major Sky press event it was to launch Sky Glass.

In addition, we were told in summer 2023 that a Sky Glass 2 could be on the cards. The global chief product officer for Sky and its owner Comcast, Fraser Stirling, confirmed at the time that there were "new versions of Sky Glass" coming "down the line".

Sky event invite – Feb 2025

(Image credit: Sky)

That would certainly fit the "smarter" and "brighter" tagline – a new Sky Stream wouldn't necessarily match the latter, for example. And, considering the existing Sky Glass is now three years old, it could be due a refresh.

Of course, it could be something completely different. Sky has changed in recent times from a broadcaster to a tech company that makes its own products. It could have something else up its sleeve, although the "better than ever" part of the invite suggests it's an upgrade on something that already exists.

Either way, these are exciting times for Sky and we cannot wait to find out what's in store.

In the meantime, the company has recently launched its cheapest TV price plan yet, with the new Sky Essentials TV Pack including a Sky Stream, more than 100 channels (including Sky Atlantic), Netflix and Discovery+ for just £15 per month.

You can even add the existing Sky Glass TV from just £14 per month more. And there's not a single satellite dish in sight.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

