Sky to launch something "smarter, brighter, and better" in February – Sky Glass 2 anyone?

Quick Summary Sky has invited press to a major event in February next year. It teases that we'll see something "smarter, brighter, and better than ever before". Could it be Sky Glass 2 at last?

No sooner had we written about the latest software update for Sky Glass and Sky Stream than another big announcement from the broadcast / TV tech firm arrives.

It has invited T3 to a major launch event in February 2025 which has lead the team to wonder what it'll soon unveil.

"See what's next," it says on the invite. "Smarter, brighter, and better than ever."

Now that could apply to a new channel or service, but something tells us that it's a bit bigger than that. After all, the last time we were invited to a major Sky press event it was to launch Sky Glass.

In addition, we were told in summer 2023 that a Sky Glass 2 could be on the cards. The global chief product officer for Sky and its owner Comcast, Fraser Stirling, confirmed at the time that there were "new versions of Sky Glass" coming "down the line".

(Image credit: Sky)

That would certainly fit the "smarter" and "brighter" tagline – a new Sky Stream wouldn't necessarily match the latter, for example. And, considering the existing Sky Glass is now three years old, it could be due a refresh.

Of course, it could be something completely different. Sky has changed in recent times from a broadcaster to a tech company that makes its own products. It could have something else up its sleeve, although the "better than ever" part of the invite suggests it's an upgrade on something that already exists.

Either way, these are exciting times for Sky and we cannot wait to find out what's in store.

In the meantime, the company has recently launched its cheapest TV price plan yet, with the new Sky Essentials TV Pack including a Sky Stream, more than 100 channels (including Sky Atlantic), Netflix and Discovery+ for just £15 per month.

You can even add the existing Sky Glass TV from just £14 per month more. And there's not a single satellite dish in sight.